The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish experts step up help as kids’ mental health suffers amid pandemic

“The pandemic caused alarming rises in the rates of depression, grief and suicidal ideation in youth and adults.”

By STEWART AIN/JTA  
MAY 29, 2021 07:38
Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school and kindergarten outside their home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2020, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school and kindergarten outside their home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2020, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
When New York was caught in the midst of a brutal wave of COVID-19 last spring, the daily death toll reaching as high as 800, the stress for many Orthodox Jewish schoolchildren was overwhelming.
They were catching the coronavirus in high numbers. And their parents or grandparents were frequently falling ill — many subsequently died or developed long-haul symptoms.
Now, a year on, that trauma hasn’t subsided.
“That was very hard for children to live with,” said psychologist Norman Blumenthal, director of the trauma, bereavement and crisis response team at Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services.
“We told them we understand how they feel. Sometimes, if they are really beset by guilt, we try to give them something to do to honor their parent or grandparent. We might also have them undertake a religious practice to honor” the deceased.
Ohel, a nonprofit partner of UJA-Federation of New York, is one of four Jewish organizations participating in a program called Partners in Caring that brings mental health services to students and their families in Jewish day schools and yeshivas in New York City, Westchester County and Long Island.
Those services had been in place before COVID-19 struck — UJA-Federation had created Partners in Caring in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001 to support unmet mental health needs — making it easier to respond quickly when the pandemic arrived.
In March 2020, when schools in New York state suspended in-person instruction in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, UJA-Federation began meeting weekly with the mental health professionals in schools to understand what was happening in the community, what the needs were and how to address them.
“We were hearing about grief and loss,” said Meredith Zylberberg, who oversees UJA’s mental health portfolio. “From March through June [2020] those agencies told us how overwhelming it was having to shift to virtual learning at their current level of funding. That was a determining factor in our decision to add more funding to those agencies.”
In total, UJA-Federation sent an extra $750,000 to four agencies dealing with child mental health: Ohel, the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, Westchester Jewish Community Services and the Jewish Childcare Association.
Mental health problems have soared during the pandemic, especially among the young.
“We are seeing a dramatic increase in suicide among children and adolescents,” Blumenthal said. “Suicide is the third most common death for teenagers following accidents and cancer.”
The director of Ohel’s children’s services, Tzivia Reiter, helped create a COVID Resilience Workbook to help teachers understand children’s concerns, express those feelings through art or writing, and develop coping skills.
“Through the various activity pages, the children develop self-regulation skills, a critical tool to help them cope with adversity,” Reiter said.
One of the most common mental health challenges has been children dealing with the death of a parent or grandparent from COVID. Anna Kalinkina, a social worker and program coordinator for Partners in Caring at the Jewish Child Care Association, said she worked with a high school student whose parents were both on ventilators with the virus.
“I Zoomed with the boy and I spoke with him on the phone to provide emotional support,” she said.
The mother recovered but his father died. The association has provided the family with financial support.
Virtual schooling posed its own challenges for families, including heightened sibling rivalries, family tension and stress from parents losing their jobs. Many families struggled with financial problems, insufficient food and too few computers in the family.
“The pandemic caused alarming rises in the rates of depression, grief and suicidal ideation in youth and adults,” said Brenda Haas, a social worker with Westchester Jewish Community Services.
One silver lining of the pandemic, Haas said, is there appears to be less stigma now about seeking help for mental health.
“People are noticing and sharing more about their mental health challenges,” she said, noting May is Mental Health Awareness Month, “and it has never been as significant.”
Students are not the only ones in need of mental health. Educators and administrators also are asking for assistance, said Rivka Nissel, team director at the Jewish Board’s Seymour Askin Counseling Center in Brooklyn.
“Working with adults in the schools has become more necessary due to COVID,” Nissel said. “If the teaching staff is stressed, overwhelmed or experiencing trauma, it is difficult for them to contain it and model emotional wellness to their students. The adults in the system have asked for more support in the past year than they did two years ago.”
The Jewish Board has 15 mental health therapists providing more than 200 hours of service to about 2,000 students aged 5-18 in 13 Brooklyn yeshivas. Another 175 students receive ongoing psychotherapy in the board’s four satellite clinics.
Because nine of the 13 ultra-Orthodox yeshivas in the Jewish Board’s network did not use Zoom for remote learning, classes were held by telephone, and mental health professionals “had to be flexible and creative” in offering counseling by phone, Nissel said.
Now, as adults and teenagers are vaccinated, mental health professionals will continue to be on the case, helping people transition to the new normal.
“We will go through a healing process as we come out of hibernation,” Haas said.
This story was sponsored by and produced in partnership with UJA-Federation of New York, which cares for Jews everywhere and New Yorkers of all backgrounds, responds to crises close to home and far away, and shapes the Jewish future. This article was produced by JTA’s native content team.


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by