Israel lacks strategy for mental health care in emergencies - comptroller

Only 30 municipalities in the country – out of 257 – offer a mental health clinic run by one of the four healthcare providers and therefore accessible to the public.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 18, 2021 17:05
Israel’s preparedness to care for its citizens’ mental health in time of emergencies is lacking, according to a special report by the state comptroller released on Tuesday.
Since 2018, the number of mental health clinics in the country run by the four health care providers decreased by 33%. The comptroller asked the authorities to work on improving both the long-term service and the short-term response in times of high levels of stress, like what Israel has been going through in the past week.
Between 2017 and 2019, 14,000 people suffering from anxiety were treated in dedicated centers, while another 4,700 patients were treated as part of the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) program.
According to the report, only 30 municipalities in the country out of 257 offer a mental health clinic run by one of the four healthcare providers. Since 2018, the number of such centers was reduced from 75 to 50 following a decision of the Health Ministry.
In addition to the mental health clinics, the ministry runs 11 resilience center – the majority of which are in the South – that also offer an opportunity for mental support in case of emergency situations, like the ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza.
The budget in 2019 was NIS 18 million, however the government did not include a budget for the resilience centers in 2020.
“This fact causes uncertainty in the operation of the resilience centers and their financial management and even raises concerns about their closure,” the report reads.
The findings showed that the vast majority of those suffering from anxiety disorders whose care was publicly funded lived in the south. Some 5%-8% of the residents of Sderot and the Eshkol Regional council received some form of treatment.
The comptroller also highlighted a lack of an adequate emergency mental health service for anxiety victims living in the northern region.
The report pointed out that in case of an emergency situation, some 25 people will suffer from anxiety for every person who is injured physically, and in event of a war, the number of victims of stress is likely to amount to several thousands.
While the Health Ministry is responsible for treating people suffering from anxiety disorders, and elaborated a five-point strategy in 2018 to do so, the comptroller pointed out that significant gaps remain.
In addition of the lack of mental health centers, the report also revealed the lack of adequate staff at the existing structures, with a limited number of psychotherapists available.
“Optimal preparedness for the treatment of victims of anxiety during emergencies is based primarily on the existence of a national strategy for strengthening social resilience, which is intended to reduce the number of those in need of treatment,” said State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman. “Action must be taken to promote and implement the relevant programs.”
Englman asked the Health Ministry to cooperate with the local authorities to implement a comprehensive therapeutic response for victims of anxiety disorders following emergency situations.
“In the shadow of the difficult security events that have befallen our country this past week, the need to examine the reinforcement of the treatment system during this period intensifies, as well as to make the necessary adjustments for the treatment of at-risk population groups,” he concluded.


