Jewish group slams 18-year-old granted Nazi scholarship

This week, a prominent Jewish group slammed a German neo-Nazi group for hosting an 18-year-old Spanish "fascist."

In February, Isabel Peralta received a 10-month scholarship from neo-Nazi group “Der III Weg” (the Third Way), based in Dusseldorf, “to learn techniques for propaganda and combat.” She said it was her “absolute obligation to fight for Spain, to fight for Europe, which are now weak and have been sold off by the enemy. Only the disguise will differ, the enemy will always be the same, the Jew... The Jews are to blame and the Blue Division fought for this.”

The Third Way is known to hate refugees, particularly those of Muslim descent.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center's Director for International Relations Shimon Samuels fired back, calling Peralta an antisemite who should be charged for hate speech. He warned to "watch out for Isabel."

Peralta, who was was a student in the Complutense University of Madrid where she participated in on-campus neo-Nazi groups, has reportedly also been outspoken in her support for terrorist organization Hamas

The Center noted that Peralta's father, an activist, disapproves of her views. It also said that in Germany, she will likely face complications with the "scholarship."