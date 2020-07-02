Jewish organizations offering $5K for info on attack against Black Jewish teen

Several American Jewish organizations have started offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the physical assault of Althea Bernstein, an African-American Jewish teenager, in Madison, Wisconsin, according to a report by the local TV station WISC on Tuesday.

The Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international non-profit pro-Israel organization StandWithUs, in conjunction with the Mizel Family Foundation, raised the money for information on the perpetrators. Madison Area Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization working with law enforcement agencies to help solve local crimes, has offered an additional $5,000 for information on the attack.

Bernstein said to police last week that she was doused in lighter fluid and then set her on fire while sitting in her car, near a local anti-racism protest by four men who were walking by. These also called her the N-word. It was reported that Bernstein suffered third-degree burns as a result of the attack.

Jewish organizations in the United States issued statements strongly condemning the attack.