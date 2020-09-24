The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish service held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of Adas Israel, a Conservative congregation in Washington, opened the memorial at the court with a Jewish service.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 06:25
United States Supreme Court (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
United States Supreme Court
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A rabbi recited psalms and said the traditional prayer for the departed as the Supreme Court launched its formal mourning of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday.
Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of Adas Israel, a Conservative congregation in Washington, opened the memorial at the court with a Jewish service.
“This was Justice Ginsburg’s life’s work, to insist that the Constitution deliver on its promise that we the people would include all the people,” Holtzblatt said of Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87. “She carried out that work in every chapter of her life as an advocate arguing six times before this court for equal treatment for women and men, as a judge on the D.C. Circuit court, and as a justice on this court.
“And as a path marking role model to women and girls, of all ages, who now know that no office is out of reach for their dreams. Whether that is to serve in the highest court of our land, or closer to home for me, as the rabbi of their community. Nothing could stop Justice Ginsburg’s unflagging devotion to this project. Not even cancer.”
On a crisp blue sky morning, Holtzblatt began the service with psalms and ended with El Malei Rachamim, the prayer about a merciful God traditionally said for the departed.
A battery of current and former clerks to Ginsburg accompanied the justice’s coffin up the steps of the Supreme Court, where she will lie in repose for two days before lying in state for a day at the Capitol across the street. Ginsburg is the first Jew and the first woman to lie in repose at the court and to lie in state at the Capitol.
Chief Justice John Roberts closed the brief ceremony with a eulogy.
“Ginsburg’s life was one of the many versions of the American dream,” he said. “Her father was an immigrant from Odessa. Her mother was born four months after her family arrived from Poland. Her mother later worked as a bookkeeper in Brooklyn. Ruth used to ask, ‘What is the difference between a bookkeeper in Brooklyn, and a Supreme Court justice?’ Her answer: one generation.”


Tags Supreme Court United States Ruth Bader-Ginsburg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by