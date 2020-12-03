The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish valor at Pearl Harbor

Numerous American Jewish soldiers were stationed at Pearl Harbor, some of whom lost their lives in the brazen and pernicious assault while displaying great courage under fire.

By MICHAEL FREUND  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 15:27
THE DEVASTATING surprise attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. (photo credit: PIKREPO)
THE DEVASTATING surprise attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941.
(photo credit: PIKREPO)
This coming Monday is December 7, the date US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorably described as one “which will live in infamy” after the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a devastating surprise attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941.
The outlines of the assault are well-known. The Japanese caused grave damage to the US Pacific Fleet, sinking four battleships, destroying 188 aircraft and killing 2,403 Americans, including 68 civilians. The following day, Congress declared war on Japan, and within a few days Nazi Germany and the US were officially at war too, marking a turning point in the global conflict.
But far less-known is the story of the numerous American Jewish soldiers who were stationed at Pearl Harbor, some of whom lost their lives in the brazen and pernicious assault while displaying great courage under fire.
This important chapter of 20th-century American Jewish history sheds light on the Jewish contribution to the defense of freedom and deserves to be rescued from obscurity.
Take, for example, the remarkable exploits of Commander Solomon Isquith, one of the highest-ranking Jewish servicemen on duty at Pearl Harbor. According to the National Museum of American Jewish Military History (NMAJMH), which is under the auspices of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Isquith was assigned as an engineering officer to the USS Utah, one of the first ships to come under attack by the Japanese.
Although orders had been issued to abandon ship, Isquith went to check that none of his fellow sailors were still on board. When the ship began to sink, he barely escaped with his life before going ashore. But then he and some of the other survivors “heard knocking sounds coming from within the sinking USS Utah,” the NMAJMH website relates, adding, “Despite the Japanese planes still targeting the area, Isquith and other volunteers hurried back to the ship.” They somehow succeeded in cutting through the Utah’s steel, rescuing 10 American sailors from almost certain death. Incredibly, the vast majority of the ship’s personnel, 460 out of 524 men, survived the attack.
As a result, Isquith received a Purple Heart and Navy Cross, the latter of which pays tribute to his “extraordinary courage and disregard of his own safety” while directing the abandonment of the damaged battleship “in such a cool and efficient manner that approximately 90% of the crew were saved.” AND THEN there is the story of New Yorker Stanley Caplan, a young naval ensign who took command of the destroyer USS Aylwin. More than half of the crew happened to be on shore leave when the Japanese attack commenced, so Caplan was left to take charge, and that is exactly what he did.
Within minutes of the start of the assault, the Aylwin went into action, furiously firing at Japanese planes, downing four of them. Caplan then took the ship out to sea to hunt for Japanese submarines, dropping depth charges and destroying two of the enemy’s underwater predators. Not surprisingly, Caplan received a commendation from the secretary of the Navy.
Sadly, there were also a number of Jews who died at Pearl Harbor, valiantly trying to stave off the Japanese.
One of them was a young private named Louis Schleifer, who hailed from Newark, New Jersey. According to the Museum of the Jewish Soldier in World War Two, Schleifer was preparing to go to breakfast when he heard the attack begin. He put on his helmet, took his revolver and ran to the airfield to assist in moving some of the exposed American airplanes to safety inside hangars.
In the process of doing so, he saw Japanese aircraft strafing the runway, shooting at his comrades, so Schleifer drew his pistol and fired back at the planes until he was mortally wounded. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for valor in the line of duty.
Another Jew who died that day was Sherman Levin, a young Chicagoan who loved sports and who volunteered to join the US Army right out of high school at the age of 17 in 1940. He was posted to Hickam Air Force Base on Oahu. He and four other US soldiers were caught out in the open as Japanese planes swirled overhead, one of which dropped an 800-pound bomb that killed them all as they were running back to their barracks.
His father, Meyer, a salesman, was seriously ill and tragically died the following year without ever learning what happened to his son.
At the time, many Americans paid tribute to the Jewish contribution to the war effort.
On June 30, 1942, US Sen. Charles L. McNary of Oregon attended a memorial service at the Jewish Center on New York’s Upper West Side for Pvt. Louis Schleifer.
In his moving remarks, McNary said, “Jews have been fighting oppression and tyranny for centuries. They received their basic training in Egypt and became seasoned soldiers on the battlegrounds of Europe.
“Wherever tyranny threatens,” he added, “wherever the rights of man are in danger of being destroyed, there you will find the Jew, joining forces with others willing to fight and die for freedom.”
The attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history. It galvanized the American public into supporting the country’s entry into World War Two, which turned the tide against Nazi expansionism and Japanese imperialism.
Among those who fought valiantly and gave their lives that day were a great many Jews. We owe it to them and to future generations to ensure that their memory and sacrifice are not forgotten. 

The writer is founder and chairman of Shavei Israel (www.shavei.org), which assists lost tribes and hidden Jewish communities to return to the Jewish people.


Tags Japan world war ii US Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by