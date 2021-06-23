Jews are uniting in an initiative to build a collective consciousness

The concept of consciousness is not new at all. We can read about consciousness already in Sefer Yetzirah (book of creation) written by our patriarch Abraham, and even in the biblical story “And Adam knew Eve". All biblical stories deal with the hidden consciousness, and in the secret level (sod) of understanding the Torah, many secrets are actually encrypted into the bible. Someone who does not know, can read the biblical stories as stories of history, however, even the Zohar warns the readers not to read the stories of the Bible as simply stories of history.

In fact, the biblical stories are the codes that create the material world in which we live, just like a programming language. Therefore, we need to know the hidden language that the Jewish nation inherited, that is nowadays being made accessible.

The term consciousness comes from Latin and originally meant “knowing with" as con means “together” and scio means “to know”. But what does “with” mean? With who/ what? Where and how can we do that?

The system of creation works according to axioms. In order for a person to be given access to be a partner with creation and co-creating, one should learn how to replace one's consciousness from human consciousness to divine consciousness.

We do not really create reality, as is usually taught by the non-Jewish nations, but we discover realities. Each person is given the right to choose to discover for himself which reality his soul will experience. Science calls this "superposition", and it is very important to put things in order.

Today, the subject of consciousness is flourishing by "All united" initiative in Israel and thousands have already begun to study the teachings of the hidden consciousness that take place within the framework . Teachings combine scientific research with Kabbalists' worldview.

"All united" operates out of a mission of the sanctification of G-d’s name and the Torah. They operate in Israel and around the world, out of a vision for universal unity, by making information accessible regarding the capabilities of human consciousness based on a "divine platform" called in the Torah "Bere-sheet". They share the secrets of the thought of creation according to the "secret" level of understanding the Torah in Judaism, that was intended for this generation, and reveal content that the ancient Kabbalists hid in ancient literature and Torah verses, most of which have not yet been reduced to a language understood by the general public.

When the human body feels threatened and recognizes that foreign invader has entered it that is not in harmony with maintaining health, the human body immediately activates its defence mechanism. Similarly, this is how the "Bere-sheet" infrastructure works in the thought of creation.

People who do not know how the laws of creation work, according to the laws of the universes’ immune system, will not be able to connect with their consciousness to the source of abundance, or will be able to connect to it but will be thrown away later on, as they might be "perceived" as threatening the fabric of unity.

“Because most people do not know how the power of their thoughts and beliefs produces reality according to the law of “an inner world projects to an external world”, an international initiative for unity of the Jewish people was established by the "awakeners" and the people of Israel. This initiative is seeking to unite everyone's consciousness into one collective consciousness and change the projection we see in reality today" . "All united " explains and tells us about the initiative for uniting the Jewish nation, by building a collective consciousness of all Jews around the world, according to a combination of science and the world of Kabbalah, and participating in a fast that will last three days over certain hours with longing to be as one man in one heart and to feeling that we truly are one. This process will affect the projection of reality, and will reduce the threats that our enemies have on the Jewish people and the people of Israel.

Numerous studies conducted around the world show that the collective consciousness, and the power of the masses, are able to shift the results of reality. This follows the law of “Inner world projects to an external world."

We have already united about 10,000 people, but we are trying to reach six hundred thousand Jews from Israel and around the world, to build a collective consciousness, and remove the threat that lies ahead which the great Tzadikim see approaching

If we do not take responsibility for our fate, G-d forbid, someone else will.

We have a wonderful nation and we focus on the light and do not judge the darkness. But now we are seeing a cloud of threats hovering over our heads from all sides, both internal and external. Therefore, an initiative is forming to produce a collective vessel in order to build a vast and powerful consciousness. Like we, the Jews, did in historical events, when the people of the Jewish nation formed a collective consciousness that created unity for one purpose, as one man in one heart.

In the days of Mordecai and Esther there was also a revolution following a three-day fast that changed our destiny from end to end.

Now the people of the Jewish nation are reuniting again.

The initiative does not belong to any organization or identification, but to the entire Jewish nation, both in Israel and abroad. Everyone is welcome to join, and share it with their loved ones.

The silence we now feel is probably the “calm before the storm”. From an inner aspect, we are now in the birth pangs of Mashiach. It is comparable to labor; painful, not beautiful, unpleasant, but at the end of this process, a new light will be birthed into the world.

We are about to go through this ‘birth’ process and transition to consciousness of oneness/ unity, whether we like it or not. However, we must try to have the birth process not from Judgment G-d forbid a third world war, threats from Iran or disaster, but out of mercy and patience that we are able to elevate with consciousness and to unite.

Precisely because of concern, whether we want it or not, our children that we love and care for so much, are in fact about to “inherit” the chaos in the collective consciousness that we are about to leave for them, which will lead to further results of egocentric and corrupt consciousness being created.

Therefore, we decided to come out with a desperate call. Let’s not miss this opportunity to unite, from a place of taking responsibility and for the sake of future generations. Whoever would like to join is welcome, although it is not mandatory.

Now is the time to try to stop and realise the magnitude of the results of the social, human, economic, and health destruction that we are about to leave to our beloved children to face (If it’s hard for us now, what will they say?).

If there is no collective turning of consciousness, our children are going to suffer as we are going to leave them to deal with our failures. They are going to suffer because we have never taken responsibility for our actions, our speech, our hatred for one another, our disputes that we did not truly try to solve, because of the social rift we created within ourselves in Israel and abroad and because we no longer tried to respect the opinion of our friends. Our children are about to deal with physical and mental illnesses because we did not do enough acts of love and help, because of a polluted planet as we cared only about our own pleasures and threw away waste in nature. All this created a collective consciousness that will lead to further consequences

However, it is possible and necessary to try with all our mental and physical strength to change the state of our consciousness.

The people of "All united" invite you to join this blessed consciousness initiative of “The Awakeners”…

** important

This is not a recommendation, but an invitation to anyone who feels he/ she wants to take part in this collective opportunity of uniting the Jewish nation.

** It is not for those who are ill or need to take medications

Now the responsibility lies solely on us, the people of the Jewish nation!

If we do not take responsibility for our fate – someone else will, as we are witnessing the demonstrative egoism is able to bury us.

A three days fast will be held in which the fasting is done from dawn to nightfall for three consecutive days. One can eat before dawn or/ and after nightfall each day of the fast. The fast will be held on 17 – 19 in Tammuz. 27th,28th and 29th of June.

About the fast

The fast will be held every day from dawn (around 4:30 AM in Israel) until nightfall (around 8 PM in Israel). It is also ok to sleep at dawn.

You can eat as much as you want and whatever you want after nightfall.

Important Note: For those who feel it will be difficult to fast, but are interested in joining the historical process as one of the people of Israel, It is only important to give up some of the pleasures of the body, in order for the spirit to overcome the material.

I can be even a cake or. or something else that a person wanted so much .. Just to feel belong to the initiative and to say to himself this is for the initiative to feel connect with one consciousness. He/Her can also read Tehilim.

You are welcome to share this message with whom you are able to, in Israel and abroad. If you are community leaders, or you have a lot of followers, share it with them as well… May there be more like this and we will unite as one man in one heart.

This is not a private initiative; this is an initiative of the people of the Jewish nation that have united together. However, we must reach a minimum of six hundred thousand people, and even more.

We will be truly grateful if anyone who is able to join the fasting initiative, will register with us so that we will be able to send him/ her a message together with the jewish people in the world, and we will be and feel connected.

Sign up to receive a reminder for the date when the initiative to shift collective consciousness begins and we will all hold hands together.

The people of the Jewish nation are uniting, in a joint initiative to build a collective consciousness of the Jewish people of the world.