Jews invited to send notes to be placed in Western Wall for Yom Kippur

This year, Jews are facing a challenging situation that may prevent them from properly exercising their religious traditions.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 18:48
Kushner visits Western Wall prior to historic flight en route to UAE. (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The Jewish Agency has launched a unique global project that will allow Jews from across the world to send in notes that will be inserted in the Western Wall's ancient stones ahead of Yom Kippur. 
The "Ten Days of Repentance," the days that come between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, are considered a time of repentance in Jewish tradition. They provide an opportunity for examining one's decisions and mistakes, and are generally meant to encourage people to improve their ways. 
A popular tradition among Jews from Israel and abroad during this time of year is to visit the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem's Old City and insert notes with personal prayers directed to God between cracks of the wall's large ancient stones.
This year, however, with flights still unavailable to and from many countries, and a current nationwide lockdown in Israel that has restricted the entrance into Jerusalem, Jews are facing a challenging situation that may prevent them from properly performing their religious traditions. 
Luckily, The Jewish Agency identified the problem and came up with a solution. 
Chairman of The Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog, along with Jewish Agency shlichim (emissaries) stationed in communities around the globe, are inviting Jews to send their notes to The Jewish Agency, who will then take them to be inserted in the Western Wall.



"Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Western Wall and its plaza are normally packed with visitors. This year, due to restrictions, it’s not possible to come to Jerusalem and place notes with our prayers between the stones of the Western Wall, the holiest place for the Jewish people,” said Herzog. “As an organization whose mission it is to strengthen global Jewry and its relationship with Israel, we thought it would be fitting to facilitate this important act for so many this high holiday season.”
The project was officially announced in a Facebook post published by The Jewish Agency. The post included a video depicting several people who've already sent their notes to the organization. 
To submit a note for The Jewish Agency to place in the Western Wall, please visit: http://my.jewishagency.org/kotel/en


