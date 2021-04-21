The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jim Steinman, who composed hits for Celine Dion and Meat Loaf, dead at 73

The Grammy-winning composer died from kidney failure after a long illness.

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 21, 2021 19:07
Jim Steinman. (photo credit: BEN MILLER\FLICKR)
Jim Steinman.
(photo credit: BEN MILLER\FLICKR)
 Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning American-Jewish composer who was famous for writing Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out Of Hell” debut album and hits for Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler and many other artists, has died at 73, according to his brother.
Bill Steinman told The Associated Press that his brother died from kidney failure Monday after a long illness near his home in Connecticut. “I miss him a great deal already,” Bill Steinman told AP on Tuesday.
He was eulogized by many in the entertainment world, among them Bonnie Tyler, who tweeted, “I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long term friend and musical mentor Jim Steinman.” Celine Dion tweeted in English and French about the loss of her collaborator, calling him “a musical genius.”
Steinman was born in 1947 to a Jewish family in New York. In 2012, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 1997, he won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for producing songs on Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You” album, which included his ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”
He wrote the music for Meat Loaf’s 1977  “Bat Out of Hell” album, a classic and one of the all-time bestselling albums.
His other chart-topping hits include Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,”  Air Supply’s “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (but I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” 


Tags music obituary death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop fearing every new coronavirus variant - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by