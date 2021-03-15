The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Grammys: Doja Cat snub angers fans, compared to Nicki Minaj

Despite a successful year and a widely praised performance at the ceremony, the Jewish-American rapper didn't take home a single award.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2021 20:10
2019 BET Awards – Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Doja Cat. (photo credit: MONICA ALMEIDA/REUTERS)
2019 BET Awards – Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Doja Cat.
(photo credit: MONICA ALMEIDA/REUTERS)
 Fans of popular Jewish-American rapper Doja Cat expressed outrage Monday morning after she lost out at the Grammy Awards the night before.
The music star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, had received three nominations, specifically for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys.

Making her Grammys debut, Doja Cat performed her hit “Say So” near the end of the show in a futuristic latex suit, including the TikTok dance that helped the song go viral. She also teased her next album, Planet Her.
Her performance was widely praised, according to Newsweek, and many thought her a shoo-in for at least one of the three categories.
Ultimately, however, she didn't take home a single prize. Best New Artist category was won by rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, Best Pop Solo Performance by Harry Styles and Record of the Year by Billie Eilish. 
Many fans compared Doja Cat's snubbing to that of Nicki Minaj. Despite a much-celebrated career with many massive hits under her belt and being considered a trailblazer for the likes of Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, Minaj has been nominated for a Grammy no less than 10 times, but has never won a single time.
Since then, she has become an outspoken critic of the music award show.
"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my Best New Artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation," Minaj tweeted back in November 2020. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."
Now, fans of both have taken to social media to voice their outrage.
"The industry is starting to treat Doja Cat like how they treat Nicki Minaj and I don’t like it," one Twitter user wrote. 
"She literally dominated all of 2020 and what did these bitches pay her???? NOTHING."
"The #scammys are tryna erase the Nicki Minaj print from ANY artist that gets influenced by her, which is why Doja Cat didn't get her Grammy," another wrote. "The #scammys are doing the most, but they will NOT succeed."
"Billie Eilish had one song and one performance but Doja Cat shown her full creativity with multiple versions of Say So and gave non-stop performances and shit for Billie to win ? Wtf ?" wrote a third user.
After the Grammy's, Doja Cat tweeted "Nicki Minaj is the Queen of rap," but the tweet has since deleted. However, many of her fans saw it and linked it with her snub at the Grammy's.
The rapper's most recent tweet is simply "damn."
Emily Burack/JTA contributed to this report.


