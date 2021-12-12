The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kentucky rabbi says Jewish communities donating to victims of deadly tornadoes

At least 100 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a swarm of tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through the US Midwest and South.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 16:05
A general view of damage and debris after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Mayfield, Kentucky (photo credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)
A general view of damage and debris after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Mayfield, Kentucky
(photo credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)
Jewish communities in Kentucky have begun donating food and other necessities to victims of the deadly night of tornadoes in the American state, Rabbi David Ariel-Joel said in a KAN Reshet B radio interview on Sunday.
At least 100 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a swarm of tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through the US Midwest and South, demolishing homes, leveling businesses and setting off a scramble to find survivors beneath the rubble.
"Entire towns the size of tens of thousands of inhabitants are completely destroyed, rabbi Ariel-Joel said. "It is a terrible disaster," he added.
Jewish Communities in Kentucky remained largely unaffected by the disaster but have started collecting food, clothes and other essentials to donate to families of the victims, rabbi Ariel-Joel of the Jewish reform movement in Louisville, told KAN Reshet B.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history.
A general view of a sign welcoming visitors to the town of Mayfield after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Mayfield, Kentucky (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr) A general view of a sign welcoming visitors to the town of Mayfield after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Mayfield, Kentucky (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)
While Jewish communities in the Bluegrass State were left untouched by the tornadoes, Rabbi Ariel-Joel spoke of a Jewish family in his community who was caught in the midst of the catastrophe during a visit to the city of Mayfield, which has been affected the most by the disaster.
"A family from one of our kindergartens visiting Mayfield and the mother told me she was sure they were going to die as she shielded her son for cover," the rabbi said.
Some 40 workers had been rescued at the candle factory in Mayfield, which had about 110 people inside when it was reduced to a pile of rubble. 
In addition, posts on social media captured brick buildings, including the Mayfield Fire Department station, in downtown Mayfield flattened, with parked cars nearly buried under debris.
Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said the candle factory was diminished to a "pile of bent metal and steel and machinery" and that responders had to at times "crawl over casualties to get to live victims."
President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky after he said the disaster was likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in US history.
Reuters contributed to this report.


