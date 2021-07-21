The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Make me a match: New matchmaking app to launch just in time for Tu Be'Av

Yente's going digital with a new matchmaking app by Mama Knows Best that allows matchmakers to set up the singles in their life.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 21, 2021 12:29
Mama Knows Best helps matchmakers use the internet to find singles' basherts (soulmates). (photo credit: MAMA KNOWS BEST)
Mama Knows Best helps matchmakers use the internet to find singles' basherts (soulmates).
(photo credit: MAMA KNOWS BEST)
After more than a year of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents, grandparents, siblings, friends and yentas will be able to use a new app by Masa Israel Journey and Mama Knows Best to find a bashert (soulmate) for their single loved ones just in time for Tu Be'Av, the Jewish day of love.
During the pandemic, the number of monthly active users on dating sites grew by 12.6%, as people were unable to meet in person. The new app hopes to help take the stress off of singles as they reenter the in-person dating world.
The app works by having matchmakers create profiles for themselves and for the singles they're trying to set up. Matchmakers upload photos, values and best features of the single. If the matchmaker sights a good match, they can express their approval with the "yes" button (the app's version of the traditional like button).
Matchmakers can also use the app to network with other matchmakers with a built-in chat function. Matchmakers can also share a single's profile with other matchmakers.
The app lets matchmakers filter options according to singles' choices based on a number of tags and features. The questions are meant to be meaningful, but fun, with ways to get to know each other, including personality traits, values and even willingness to relocate.
Mama Knows Best is unique because it adds the life experience and wisdom of the matchmakers' to the mix to find singles a good catch (True? Of course true!).
"One of the motivations that most inspires young Jewish adults to embark on the Masa experience is the potential of finding a life partner," said Ruth Alfandary, executive director of global marketing and sales at Masa. "We are excited about this new partnership with Mama Knows Best, in order to better help our Masa Fellows and alumni find what they are looking for."
“Mama Knows Best is inspired by the moms, sisters, grandmas, and more who I have seen and helped try to find love for their singles. I wanted to create a digital community to support matchmakers in a new and relevant way. Masa Israel Journey is the perfect organization to partner with as we have similar values,” said Orly Malka Lubash, founder of Mama Knows Best. “Masa has built a wonderful community, and their Fellows continue to engage and support each other. Our goal for Mama Knows Best matchmaking village is to create a similar open, supportive, and long-lasting community.”
The beta version of the app will be released for free in the US on both iPhone and Android on Thursday, a day before Tu Be'Av. The app plans to eventually expand to Israel and include a Hebrew language option.
Tu Be'Av is one of the most joyous days of the Hebrew calendar, with a number of positive events occurring in Jewish history, including the end of the punishment of the Jews in the desert after the sin of the spies and the approval of the Romans to bury the bodies of those killed in the Bar-Kochba revolt long after the revolt.
On Tu Be'Av, according to the Talmud, the women of Jerusalem would go out and dance in the vineyards, looking for a suitor. This practice gave the day its association as a sort of Jewish day of love.


Tags Masa online dating app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by