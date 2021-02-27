The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Masks of all kinds: Scenes from a pandemic Purim across the world

Here’s what the holiday looked like around the Jewish world.

By JTA STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 01:31
GIRL OR penguin? in costume on an overpass on Purim in South Williamsburg, New York, 2014. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
GIRL OR penguin? in costume on an overpass on Purim in South Williamsburg, New York, 2014.
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
It might have felt hard for many to summon a festive mood this Purim, which was for some the first holiday to be unsettled by the pandemic and for others the last to be observed normally.
But in the end, Jewish communities the world over managed to don the costumes and do the partying typical of the holiday, which celebrates the triumph of the Jewish people over a plot to kill them. Often they did so outdoors; sometimes they went indoors, with and without distancing; and some they stuck to congregating from the safety of home.
Here’s what the holiday looked like around the Jewish world.

South Korea

In South Korea, the Israeli ambassador teamed up with a U.S. Army chaplain to hold a celebration for American troops stationed at Camp Humphreys. South Korea was among the countries to effectively contain COVID-19 throughout the year.

Los Angeles (and beyond)

Purim parody videos have been on the rise for a while, but they had their breakout moment in a year when Jewish communities, like others, had to ramp up their production skills. Here’s one, a hamantaschen-themed takeoff of Cardi B’s “WAP,” from IKAR, a nondenominational synagogue in Los Angeles. But you can also check out a Dallas synagogue’s “Grease”-spinoff, for example, or catch up on dozens if not hundreds of live-streamed megillah readings, including this one featuring readers in 10 cities from My Jewish Learning.



Crown Heights, Brooklyn

There was a packed crowd at 770 Eastern Parkway, the main synagogue at the worldwide headquarters of the Chabad movement. As with many events held there since it reopened three months into the pandemic, few wore masks and distancing was not observed. The Orthodox world was hit hard in the weeks after Purim last year, leading many to believe, and act as if, herd immunity had been reached, even as health officials said there was no justification for coming to that conclusion. Not all haredi Orthodox Jews carried on with the usual celebrations: A major yeshiva in Lakewood, New Jersey, canceled its party for the first time in 80 years.

Tel Aviv
In typical years, Purim celebrations draw tens of thousands of people in some of Israel’s largest cities. Last year, those large gatherings were canceled as the pandemic first bore down; this year, no major gatherings were organized, but in a country just coming out of an extended third lockdown and with over half the adult population now vaccinated, people were eager to celebrate. Here, a family in Tel Aviv listens to the Purim story during the day Thursday, before an overnight curfew imposed to tamp down on parties.

Mea Shearim, Jerusalem

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes to celebrate Purim in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood.

Moscow

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar attended Purim festivities at the Jewish Community Centre in northeastern Moscow. The center was decorated with balloons and appeared from photos to have attendees spaced far apart.

London

Children still gallivanted in costume around Stamford Hill, a heavily Orthodox neighborhood of London, on Purim, but most other festivities were scaled back. British rabbis urged Jews to leave mishloach manot, traditional gifts of food, on doorsteps rather than getting close enough to hand them over directly, for example.

Berlin

Chabad held an open-air service in Berlin, where indoor services are prohibited because of the pandemic. This year, Germany is marking 1,700 years of Jewish life.


Tags Judaism purim diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by