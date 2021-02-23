Mayim Bialik breaks down Purim, explains why it is 'lit'

"Drinking, cross-dressing, partying all night, letting it all hang out, oh yes friends, it is Purim," says Bialik, explaining why she is excited for the upcoming celebration of the Jewish celebration.

Bialik poked fun at US public perception of many Jewish holidays, saying that people's reactions to her videos about Jewish holidays often sound something like: "I don't think fasting all day and sitting on the floor and crying sounds fun," but explaining that Purim is very different.

"It's the holiday of masks, and no, not those kind of masks 2021," says Bialik. She goes on to say that Purim is a time when "we examine the figurative masks that we wear to make it through the day, the job, the patriarchy, the world."

Bialik emphasizes female characters and their contribution to the story of Purim, adding that purim teaches us that "one woman can rise up and defeat a mighty evil."

"In the flip of a barrel, we can find hope." Bialik then goes on to tell the story of Purim, breaking down various elements of the story and comparing it to modern times. She concludes by saying that on Purim, Jews acknowledge that they live in a world where they sometimes must the ones to speak up when something is wrong, "even if it puts us in danger," and even a world where "all can seem lost.""In the flip of a barrel, we can find hope."