The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Mayim Bialik breaks down Purim, explains why it is 'lit'

"Drinking, cross-dressing, partying all night, letting it all hang out, oh yes friends, it is Purim."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 04:08
Mayim Bialik and a big fish — not a whale. (photo credit: HEADER IMAGE DESIGN BY GRACE YAGEL; PHOTO BY STORM SANTOS; ORIGINAL ILLUSTRATION BY MCHLSKHRV/GETTY)
Mayim Bialik and a big fish — not a whale.
(photo credit: HEADER IMAGE DESIGN BY GRACE YAGEL; PHOTO BY STORM SANTOS; ORIGINAL ILLUSTRATION BY MCHLSKHRV/GETTY)
In her latest episode of the Youtube show You Know How I Know on the Jewish Learning channel, Mayim Bialik breaks down the Jewish holiday of Purim, explaining the story of the holiday and mentioning it's traditions, which she refers to as "lit."
"Drinking, cross-dressing, partying all night, letting it all hang out, oh yes friends, it is Purim," says Bialik, explaining why she is excited for the upcoming celebration of the Jewish celebration.
Bialik poked fun at US public perception of many Jewish holidays, saying that people's reactions to her videos about Jewish holidays often sound something like: "I don't think fasting all day and sitting on the floor and crying sounds fun," but explaining that Purim is very different.
"It's the holiday of masks, and no, not those kind of masks 2021," says Bialik. She goes on to say that Purim is a time when "we examine the figurative masks that we wear to make it through the day, the job, the patriarchy, the world."
Bialik emphasizes female characters and their contribution to the story of Purim, adding that purim teaches us that "one woman can rise up and defeat a mighty evil."
Bialik then goes on to tell the story of Purim, breaking down various elements of the story and comparing it to modern times. She concludes by saying that on Purim, Jews acknowledge that they live in a world where they sometimes must the ones to speak up when something is wrong, "even if it puts us in danger," and even a world where "all can seem lost."
"In the flip of a barrel, we can find hope."


Tags purim diaspora Mayim Bialik
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by