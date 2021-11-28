The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nefesh B’Nefesh hosts over 250 lone soldiers at Thanksgiving Dinner

The Thanksgiving event was held in cooperation with The Michael Levine base and was supported by the Bet Shemesh community and the Beer Bazaar franchise for lone soldiers and bnot sherut

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 17:47
Co-Founder of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Michael Levine Base Co-Founders, Bonnie Rosenbaum and Lizzie Noach at Thanksgiving Dinner. (photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
Co-Founder of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Michael Levine Base Co-Founders, Bonnie Rosenbaum and Lizzie Noach at Thanksgiving Dinner.
(photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
Nefesh B’Nefesh hosted a flagship Thanksgiving dinner for over 250 lone soldiers and lone B’not Sherut (young women performing national service), through the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF lone soldiers program and Ori program for lone bnot sherut, at the Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah campus in Jerusalem. The event was held in cooperation with The Michael Levine base and was supported by the Bet Shemesh community and the Beer Bazaar franchise. 
“It was extremely heartwarming to see so many lone soldiers and bnot sherut celebrating together after such a long break from in-person programming,” said co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “It was wonderful to provide a taste of home for these young men and women who give so much to our nation and homeland.” 
“Opening our doors less than two years ago, just as coronavirus hit, it’s a tremendous achievement for us to be able to co-host with Nefesh B’Nefesh hundreds of lone soldiers and lone bnot sherut this Thanksgiving,” said Bonnie Rosenbaum, co-director of the Michael Levin base. “We are thrilled that so many can benefit from The Michael Levin base, proving how much the base is an essential resource for this community. We would like to thank Nefesh B’Nefesh for this opportunity to collaborate and support together our lone soldiers and lone bnot sherut.”
Nefesh B’Nefesh Thanksgiving events were also held at the NBN Tel Aviv hub, as well as in Haifa and Be’er Sheva as part of the KKL–NBN Go Beyond joint initiative. The olim who attended enjoyed traditional Thanksgiving turkey and seasonal side dishes, evoking a taste of this nostalgic holiday.


