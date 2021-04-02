New Holocaust memorial shaped like Star of David opens in Poland

A new Holocaust memorial in the Polish city of Gorlice was built in the shape of a Star of David, and also contains matzevot and fragments found at a former beit midrash that was demolished in 2016, according to a statement from 'Jewish Heritage Europe'.

Besides being embedded into the memorial, the documents include translations of the fragments for visitors into Polish.

The new monument, called “Sidur Przechodniów”, is located at the entrance of the Jewish cemetery in the area, and is designed to be a testament to Jewish history in the city.

The memorial was made possible following contributions from the United Gorlice Society and Polish Foreign Ministry.

The 'beit midrash' there was originally destroyed by the Nazis during WWII, and later converted into a fire station by local authorities. The Jewish cemetery itself dates to 1800, and was also damaged during the war, as well as the Great Synagogue, which still stands but has converted into a bakery.

