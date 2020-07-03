The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Data of over 61,000 Turkish Jewish gravestones online in new database

Researchers under the leadership of Prof. Minna Rozen, then of Tel Aviv University, worked from 1988 to 1990 travelling across Turkey taking over 100,000 photos as well as mapping the cemeteries.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JULY 3, 2020 11:05
Cemetery in Istanbul, illustrative (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Cemetery in Istanbul, illustrative
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
An ambitious project has been launched online, documenting Jewish gravestones in Turkey.
The project, entitled "A World Beyond: Jewish Cemeteries in Turkey 1583-1990" contains the details of over 61,022 Jewish tombstones spread across Turkey, which makes it one of the largest tombstone databases in the world - covering over 400 years of Turkish Jewish life.
The project is part of The Turkish and Balkan Jewry Documentation Project of the Goldstein-Goren Diaspora Research Center of Tel Aviv University. The researchers hope to also include cemeteries across Greece, Albania and Bulgaria.
Under the leadership of Prof. Minna Rozen, then of Tel Aviv University, researchers worked from 1988 to 1990 travelling across Turkey, documenting the sites by taking over 100,000 photos as well as mapping and cleaning up the cemeteries they encountered.
After spending years digitalizing the records, funding for the project has only now become available to allow the Goldstein-Goren Diaspora Research Center, so that they may upload the database and make it accessible to the public.
The project is dedicated in memory of Prof. Bernard Lewis, a British American historian who specialized in the history of Islam and the Middle East, who also contributed to the beginnings of the project and continued to do so as it ran into financial difficulties.
The research covers 28 different Turkish cemeteries, including a Karaite cemetery in Istanbul, the Italian cemetery of Istanbul as well as several smaller cemeteries from communities in Western and Eastern Anatolia, who ceased to exist after a combination of wars that occurred during the 20th century, in addition to Jewish migration throughout the region.
The search function easily allows users to peruse through the enormous database with specific criteria to find a gravestone and includes information on each cemetery listed.


