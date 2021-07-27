New video game takes a psychological look into Adolf Hitler

The game puts the player in the shoes of a psychologist in 1925 dealing with a very specific patient: Adolf Hitler.

The official blurb for the game reads: "POV: You are Hitler's psychologist in 1925. Diagnose his complexes by using both Jungian and Freudian psychotherapy and attempt to heal him. Succeed and avoid the war.

The game takes place in your office, where you diagnose your new client, Mr. Hitler. He comes to you with a problem – he claims he has some anger issues."

The game is currently rated "Mostly Positive" on Steam; however, others are reacting negatively.

"I said it last time you posted this but this game is in super poor taste and is a bad idea," wrote one commenter on Reddit, in response to a thread started by creator Jon Aegis. Aegis says in a separate Reddit thread he spent "a month" researching for the game.

The Steam description says, "This game is intended as a serious game. I have thoroughly researched Hitler's history, psychological reports (Ott, Langer, Fromm, Jung) and reports by people who met him, including his close friend August Kubíček and the Hitler's family doctor Eduard Bloch. The facts in the conversations are verified by multiple sources."