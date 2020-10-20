The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New York Times criticized for positive Op-Ed on antisemite Louis Farrakan

Farrakhan has been labeled an extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and numerous other groups for a slew of antisemitic comments made over the years.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 17:48
MANY OF these Jew-hating canards can be traced back to the man once known as Louis X, today more well renowned and recognized as the Reverend Louis Farrakhan Sr. (photo credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)
MANY OF these Jew-hating canards can be traced back to the man once known as Louis X, today more well renowned and recognized as the Reverend Louis Farrakhan Sr.
(photo credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)
The New York Times (NYT) was criticized Sunday after running an opinion editorial depicting Nation of Islam leader and prominent antisemite Louis Farrakhan in a positive light.
The paper recalled his role in providing advice to African-American women in the Million Man March to counter “critiques that the Million Man March was exclusionary and sexist,” and in helping the community organize to vote in elections. 
Farrakhan has been labeled an extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and numerous other groups for a slew of antisemitic comments made over the years, including calling Jews "termites," saying that "powerful Jews are my enemy," and that the Jews are "responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out."
Likewise, Farrakhan has also described Adolph Hitler as “a very great man,” and has branded Judaism a “gutter religion.”
A former editor of the NYT, Bari Weiss, who resigned in July 2020 over what she deemed was a culture of bullying at the newspaper, said in a comment on Twitter that the op-ed would make you “think [Farrakhan] was a gentleman” and “deferential to women.” She also noted the numerous antisemitic quotes from Farrakhan, including Farrakhan saying in 2019, “Pedophilia and sexual perversion institutionalized in Hollywood and the entertainment industries can be traced to Talmudic principles and Jewish influence. Not Jewish influence, Satanic influence under the name of Jew.”
“When The Times ran the infamous antisemitic cartoon [in 2019], the issue was not that editors were hardened anti-Semites,” Weiss tweeted. “It’s that they didn’t even *notice* it. This shouldn’t surprise. It’s part of a worldview in which Jew hate does not count,” she added.

 


The ADL also criticized the NYT, saying on Twitter “Stunned NYT ran a piece describing Louis Farrakhan in such glowing terms, ignoring his history of hate & #antisemitism,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted. “Even in discussing women’s unsung role in the Million Man March, failing to mention the serial bigotry of its organizer normalizes it.”

 
ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt later wrote a letter, according to the Jewish Journal, to the NYT on Farrakhan's past antisemitic statements, noting that he said “that it was Jews who got America into World War II and that ‘international bankers’ (code words for Jews) financed both sides of the war effort.” 
“While Mr. Farrakhan may have created opportunities for women of color, his long and unapologetic record of hateful slurs and conspiratorial statements about Jews long ago cemented his status as a serial bigot,” Greenblatt wrote. “When this type of hatred is ignored, it normalizes such intolerance and makes it more acceptable for others to hold such dangerous views. This cannot be omitted from any honest appraisal of him.”
The author of the op-ed, Howard University assistant professor Natalie Hopkinson was quick to defend her piece, saying on Twitter that the reason she did not mention Farrakhan's antisemitic statements was because “You don’t center the marchers. You don't center the Black women who are named and linked. You don't even center Farrakhan. You center yourself and your feelings. Exactly the problem with history.”

In a later tweet, Hopkinson said that people “who have become white [a claim about Jews] should not be lecturing Black [people] about oppression.”
 
In a statement to the Jewish Journal, Hopkinson said that “The Black women whose voices I elevated in the NYT essay speak for themselves. The other tweet on the new book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent’ was not related to the essay. I suspect that is where most of the misunderstanding came from. Bigotry is our common enemy so I would like to stay focused on uniting and defeating that moving forward. 
"This Wednesday, I will be talking about the book, not as an expert on religious identity of any kind, but as a reader grateful to learn more about the intersections between our two historically marginalized communities.” 


Tags adl African Americans antisemitism Louis Farrakhan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government needs to pass a state budget now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by