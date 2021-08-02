The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NIS 150 million secured for Aliyah and absorption budget

Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata says the budget will enable the immigration of 3,000 Ethiopian immigrants from the Falash Mura community by the end of 2022.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 2, 2021 15:53
Members of the Falash Mura community from Ethiopia land in Israel as part of the second flight of the Rock of Israel operation. (photo credit: SHIRA AMAN/THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Members of the Falash Mura community from Ethiopia land in Israel as part of the second flight of the Rock of Israel operation.
(photo credit: SHIRA AMAN/THE JEWISH AGENCY)
The government has allocated NIS 150 million for the aliyah and absorption budget, including funds for the ongoing immigration of the Falash Mura community of Jewish descendants from Ethiopia to Israel in the state budget approved during marathon negotiations Sunday night. 
Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata threatened on Thursday to resign from the government and oppose the budget from the Knesset if sufficient funds were not allocated for immigration from Ethiopia. 
The minister said on Monday that with the new funds, she hopes to bring 3,000 of those remaining in Ethiopia to Israel by the end of 2022, as part of the “Rock of Israel” operation she initiated last year which brought 2,000 members of the community to Israel during the course of 2020 and 2021. 
Tamana-Shata said that another NIS 23 million was added to the budget for the “Israeli Horizon’s” project designed to encourage aliyah from abroad and prepare immigrants for their aliyah before they arrive. 
“I want to thank Finance Minister Liberman for demonstrating responsibility for the issue of aliyah and absorption, and for understanding with me the importance of aliyah and absorption for Israel and the importance of continuing to work for the immigration of those waiting in Ethiopia,” said Tamano-Shata. 
Some 5,000 members of the Falash Mura community remain in Ethiopia, while another 5,340 people have claimed immigration rights since 2010 with the backing of the Ethiopian Jewish leadership in Israel as well as prominent, mainstream rabbis from the religious-Zionist community in Israel. 


