NYC 'End Jew Hate' protest demands apology from Cuomo

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 10:02
End Jew Hatred Protest in NYC, held in front of the public library. (End Jew Hatred) (photo credit: END JEW HATRED)
End Jew Hatred Protest in NYC, held in front of the public library. (End Jew Hatred)
(photo credit: END JEW HATRED)
A group of demonstrators gathered at the main entrance of the New York Public Library on Monday to protest the "blame" placed on the Jewish communities of New York for the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the state by both the governor and city mayor.
The protest was held as part of the End Jew Hatred movement, and intends to invoke a "public apology" for the "hurtful and bigoted statements" from the governor's office.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in April singled out "the Jewish community" for holding a "large funeral gathering" during the early months of the pandemic, when countries worldwide hadn't a clue what to do.
Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that large gatherings of ultra-Orthodox Jews have been responsible for outbreaks in parts of the state, and then threatened to shut down religious institutions as a result.
Both instances drew criticism from the Jewish community as they were viewed as targeted statements.
The organizers of the event penned a letter to Cuomo and de Blasio and printed a large version of the letter which they displayed during the protest which they asked passersby to sign as a display of solidarity.
"Consider this letter a call to cease targeting the Jewish community in New York," the letter said. "Your recent comments and policies about Jews spread COVID-19 were tone deaf, discriminatory and xenophobic.
"To single out one faith for specific condemnation can only fan the flames of hatred and division," they added. "To blame Jewish religious practices as you did yesterday is completely unacceptable."

