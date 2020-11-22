The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

NYC synagogues, churches file with Supreme Court to lift limit on worship

In October, Gov. Cuomo said that large gatherings of ultra-Orthodox Jews have been responsible for outbreaks in parts of the state, and then threatened to shut down religious institutions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 12:24
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, July 13, 2020. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, July 13, 2020.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
A number of Orthodox Jewish synagogues in New York and the Roman Catholic Diocese for Brooklyn filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, requesting it to block Governor Andrew Cuomo's restrictions limiting worship amid the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that they violate religious freedoms.
Cuomo signed an executive order limiting groups of prayer to 10 or 25 people, depending on the classification of the zone in which the place of worship is located, as the US has reported 100,000 daily cases of the coronavirus for the past two weeks.
The lawsuits were filed by the Jewish groups including Agudath Israel of America and Agudath Israel of Kew Garden Hill in New York, arguing that the governor's office participated in "the discriminatory targeting of the Orthodox Jewish community in crafting and implementing [the restrictions]," according to Fox News.
“Applicants themselves are not alleged to have violated any public health or safety rules. To the contrary, they have carefully and successfully complied with mask requirements, social distancing, and capacity constraints,” the lawsuit states. “Yet the Governor’s guilt-by-religious-association restrictions have made it impossible for Applicants and their members to exercise their religious faith.”
It adds that the restrictions imposed upon New Yorkers over the past year have "eliminated the ability of many Jews to worship on important religious holy days” going further to state that it is not “necessary to protect public health."
Justice Stephen Breyer found the lawsuit to have merit and requested the governor's office to respond. Cuomo's office said that "many of the State’s early cases were attributable to religious gatherings that served as super-spreader events.
"Instead, in implementing the Cluster Action Initiative, the State opted to treat religion more favorably," Cuomo's office wrote.
"Specifically, rather than prohibit houses of worship located in red and orange zones from hosting gatherings altogether, Executive Order 202.68 allows such gatherings to occur, subject to limits on their size," the response said. "The order thus accords preferential treatment to religious gatherings in houses of worship, as compared with secular activities that present 'a similar or greater degree' of risk of COVID-19 spread."
In October, Cuomo also said that large gatherings of ultra-Orthodox Jews have been responsible for outbreaks in parts of the state, and then threatened to shut down religious institutions as a result.
This drew criticism from the Jewish community as they were viewed as targeted statements.
"This cannot happen again. If you do not agree to enforce the rules, then we’ll close the institutions down. I am prepared to do that," Cuomo said at the time, pointing to religious institutions.


Tags new york Andrew Cuomo prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis deserve a leader who stands by their word, no shticks and tricks By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by