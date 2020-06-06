First, the coronavirus moved one of the world’s largest demonstrations of support for Israel online. Now, the Celebrate Israel parade is being delayed to make time for New York Jews to hear from black leaders about racism.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York has postponed the parade, originally set for June 7, “[i]n recognition of the protests occurring across the country and in memoriam of George Floyd and the many other victims of racism and hate in America.”

In its place, the JCRC announced Friday that it would hold “An Online Conversation on Racism in America” on Zoom. “This virtual gathering will provide an opportunity for Jews and non-Jews alike to hear messages from prominent Black community leaders in New York,” the council said in a press release.

The event’s participants will include New York Attorney General Letitia James; Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Associations; Tamara Fish, the former president of the Jewish Multiracial Network; Rev. Charles Galbreath, senior pastor of the Clarendon Road Church in Flatbush, Brooklyn; and Samuel M. Pierre, chief of staff for New York City Council Member Farah Louis.