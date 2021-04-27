The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

On Ramadan, Jewish and Muslim leaders emphasize inter-religious brotherhood

As part of its 16th Plenary Assembly, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) partnered with the Muslim World League (MWL) for a joint Muslim and Jewish celebration of Ramadan.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
APRIL 27, 2021 20:15
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (photo credit: Courtesy)
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As part of its 16th Plenary Assembly, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) partnered with the Muslim World League (MWL) for a joint Muslim and Jewish celebration of Ramadan. 
The convening, featuring the MWL Secretary-General, H.E. Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, WJC President Ronald S. Lauder, and over 100 senior Jewish and Muslim community leaders from around the world, demonstrated a shared dedication to global interfaith collaboration and the cultivation of good relations between Muslim and Jewish faith communities.
Lauder opened by citing Psalm 133: “Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in harmony.” He reflected on the significance of building interfaith relations, stating, “Relationships between communities, especially communities of faith, are sadly not always easy to foster and maintain. In fact, we all know that there has been strife among different faiths throughout history. But when we make efforts to come together, to work together, and to acknowledge the differences in our faiths, we begin the process that builds trust among people. None of this can be taken for granted. We must constantly work at this.”
Lauder expressed hope for continued shared efforts alongside the MWL to together “improve coexistence in our world” and increase dialogue. “The campaign against racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Christian attacks will be infinitely more effective if it is united. Christians should lead the defense of Jews and Muslims. Muslims should lead the defense of Christians and Jews. Jews should lead the defense of Muslims and Christians. And we must all stand together against racism.
MWL Secretary-General, H.E. Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, WJC President Ronald S. Lauder in Zoom conference (Courtesy)MWL Secretary-General, H.E. Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, WJC President Ronald S. Lauder in Zoom conference (Courtesy)
“History shows us that Jews and Muslims can live together as brothers, achieving great things together. History also shows us that we can take a more negative path. We hold that choice in our hands. And we here today send out a powerful, unified message to the entire world that we strongly choose the path of brotherhood, the path of peace, and the path to a better world for us all and, especially, a better world for our children.”
Echoing Lauder’s emphasis on interfaith dialogue and cooperation, Al-Issa noted that religion should be used as a tool to promote peace and unity rather than division: “We know that religion has always been used as an excuse for conflict, or that religions have been used to serve political purposes. I would like to say that this is against the essence of religion because religion promotes peace. I would like to stress that this friendly meeting is an opportunity to promote our common values, our human values.” He shared, “We should live together and build a dialogue, an efficient dialogue -- not just a passing dialogue or just to please each other, but an efficient dialogue, a fruitful one, where love and respect prevails.”
The overarching message of interfaith dialogue was also shared by several WJC delegates in attendance, who had the opportunity to deliver delegate interventions during the event. In closing remarks, WJC Treasurer Chella Safra turned to the need for good leadership in the joint pursuit of a strong Muslim-Jewish partnership: “With the right incentives, politics become a highway for peace. It is a matter of leadership. It all adds up to institutions and the people willing to make the right decisions.” Mrs. Safra, who was born and raised in Lebanon, concluded her remarks in Arabic. The event was moderated by WJC Commissioner for Interfaith Relations Claudio Epelman.


Tags muslims and jews ronald lauder world jewish congress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by