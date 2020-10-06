The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orange County NY shuts down schools in ultra-Orthodox Kiryas Joel

In footage uploaded to YouTube, hundreds of men can be seen dancing in close quarters, hugging and singing through the night.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 19:46
Satmar Hasidim in the Yetev Lev D’Satmar synagogue in the town of Kiryas Joel, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Satmar Hasidim in the Yetev Lev D’Satmar synagogue in the town of Kiryas Joel, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Health Authorities in Orange County in New York State have shut down schools in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryas Joel due to a severe spike in COVID-19 infections there.
The town, home to one branch of the radical Satmar hassidic community, has a three-day average positivity rate from COVID-19 testing of 27.6%, far higher than the 9% threshold for closing schools in New York State. Ultra-Orthodox schools are currently shut because of the Succot holiday but had been due to reopen on Monday, and will be closed for at least a week into the new semester.
Orange County health authorities announced the measures on Monday, the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to shut down Jewish religious institutions due to a failure to comply with COVID-19 social distancing regulations.
One such incident appears to have been a Simhat Beit Hashoeiva celebration staged Monday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with hundreds of Chabad hassidim taking part in the traditional Sukkot celebration.
In footage uploaded to YouTube, hundreds of men can be seen dancing in close quarters, hugging and singing through the night.
In a separate incident in Borough Park – also in Brooklyn – the Skulen hassidic community also held a Simhat Beit Hashoeiva celebration with footage viewed by The Jerusalem Post showing dozens, if not hundreds of hassidim inside a sukkah, dancing in close quarters without masks.
On Monday, Cuomo said that large gatherings of ultra-Orthodox Jews have been responsible for the outbreak of several COVID-19 “clusters” in the state, and threatened to close down religious institutions if they did not comply with regulations.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo said he would meet with religious leaders in Orange County, Nassau County and in Rockland County, which also has a large Satmar community as well as a sizeable Vizhnitz hassidic community, to discuss the problem.
“Orthodox Jewish gatherings are often very large and we’ve seen what one person can do,” Cuomo said in reference to several super spreader incidents involving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man.
“We know religious institutions have been a problem... Mass gatherings are the super spreader events. We know there have been mass gatherings going on in concert with religious institutions in these communities for weeks.
“I don’t mean little violations... I’m talking about when they’re only supposed to have 50 people outdoors and they had 1,000... You don’t see masks and you see clear violations of social-distancing.”
Cuomo said that if religious institutions in New York are to stay open they must agree to the conditions laid down by the state “whether it is the Jewish community, Black churches, or Roman Catholic churches,” adding that tough enforcement was also needed to.
“I am going to meet with members of the ultra-Orthodox community tomorrow, I am going to have that conversion myself. This cannot happen again. If you do not agree to enforce the rules we will close the institutions down. I am prepared to do that.”


Tags Ultra-Orthodox Kiryas Joel new york city Andrew Cuomo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by