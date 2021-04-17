The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Orthodox Union to launch grant program to return to synagogue life

The grants will be awarded to congregations who create innovative programs or services to encourage a return to congregants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2021 17:55
The expansive interior of the Chicago Loop Synagogue includes its famous stained-glass window. Synagogue leadership hopes to turn the congregation, which has fallen on hard times, into a showcase for similar congregation windows. (photo credit: PAUL HARDING/FAIA)
The expansive interior of the Chicago Loop Synagogue includes its famous stained-glass window. Synagogue leadership hopes to turn the congregation, which has fallen on hard times, into a showcase for similar congregation windows.
(photo credit: PAUL HARDING/FAIA)
With the reopening of synagogues on the horizon amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic dying down, the Orthodox Union (OU) has launched a challenge grant intended to reinvigorate synagogues and encourage congregants to return to synagogue life.
The grants will be awarded to congregations who create innovative programs or services to encourage a return to congregants.
“With the pandemic keeping so many community members away from their synagogues, it is imperative that we think together as a community to re-imagine the synagogue experience in a way that excites and motivates members to return,” said OU President Moishe Bane.
“It is important to focus on engaging all segments of our community, including youth, women and seniors who have had even fewer outlets over the course of the pandemic to re-engage in synagogue life," he added.
Each grant is worth up to $5,000, the OU will be giving out $100,000 in total.
Synagogues who wish to particpate in the program can apply through April 30 via the OU website. Announcements of the winners will be on My 14.
OU hopes this will "remind community members of the many vital aspects of Jewish life that only happen in a synagogue community."
“We are looking to spur thoughtful conversations within synagogues as to how to restore and enhance their vibrancy and remind our communities’ members of the many spiritual, educational, communal, and social dimensions of our synagogues,"said OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer. "The synagogue is the halachic and historic hub of Jewish life and this program is designed to highlight that."
“Beyond the awarding of grants itself, our goal with this program is to create a repository of ideas and share them as broadly as possible so that the broader Jewish community can benefit from the wisdom and creative ideas of others,” said OU Synagogue Initiatives Director Rabbi Adir Posy. “We are trying to spur innovation and make everyone the beneficiaries of these innovative ideas.”


