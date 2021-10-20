The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Parkland school massacre victims reach $25 mln settlement with district

The agreement resolves 52 of 53 lawsuits filed by families against the district for negligence in the wake of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 05:01
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
(photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)
Families of the victims of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, have reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward County school district, according to media reports.
The agreement resolves 52 of 53 lawsuits filed by families against the district for negligence in the wake of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported, citing David Brill, an attorney for the families.
The massacre, one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, left 17 students and staff members dead.
The majority of the settlement amount will be divided between the families of those who were killed, Brill told the newspaper, though he declined to offer further details. The deal also includes families of others who were wounded or traumatized in the attack.
Brill did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment from Reuters.
Student Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, appears in a photo from social media received February 15, 2018. Social media/Handout via REUTERSStudent Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, appears in a photo from social media received February 15, 2018. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Anthony Borges, a former student who was shot several times, will continue to pursue his own lawsuit, the newspaper reported.
The accused gunman, former Parkland student Nikolas Cruz, is expected to plead guilty in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz, 23, still faces a possible death sentence.
Some survivors formed March for Our Lives, a gun safety organization that advocates for stricter firearm controls, including stronger background checks and a ban on the type of assault-style rifle that Cruz legally purchased and used in the assault.
Though the settlement terms are set, the agreement is still being finalized, Brill told the Sun Sentinel. The school district said in a statement that the matter "continues to be pending litigation, which the district does not comment on."


