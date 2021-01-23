The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pfizer CEO Dr. Bourla to join Jewish Heritage Museum in virtual event

The CEO & Chairman of the company responsible for the distribution of the first coronavirus vaccine will discuss his life and Greek Jewish Heritage on February 18th via zoom.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 23, 2021 00:46
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Dr. Albert Bourla will join the the Jewish Heritage Museum - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust - which is hosting a live zoom event with him on February 18th as a part of the museum's new series "Legacies", which highlights notable people who share a connection to Jewish identity, heritage and the Holocaust. 
Bourla, who became Pfizer's Chairman in January of last year, will discuss his life, work and Jewish ancestry as the son of Holocaust survivors. He was born in Greece to a family within the Sephardic Jewish community.
As the Chairman & CEO of one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, Bourla oversaw the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine.
It was also reported last week that Bourla would be awarded an honorary doctorate from the Technion Institute of Technology "for his extraordinary achievement in leading the record time development of the novel vaccine" against COVID-19. 
“We are deeply grateful for the work of Dr. Bourla and his team in developing the COVID-19 vaccine that is putting us on the path toward ending this devastating pandemic. I am honored that Dr. Bourla will share his personal and professional stories with us,” said Jack Kliger, President and CEO of the Jewish Heritage Museum.
The museum also maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts and photographs connected to the Holocaust, as it is committed to the crucial mission of educating a wide array of visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust.
Still deeply connected to his Jewish heritage and his family's Holocaust experience, Bourla now resides in New York. 


Tags Holocaust survivors museum Holocaust Memorial Museum vaccine COVID-19 Jewish history Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
