Police in Long Beach, Long Island, New York has arrested and charged a man with the vandalism and burglary of a Chabad synagogue, which saw several Torah scrolls stolen, local news outlet Newsday reported.

The synagogue, known as Chabad of the Beaches, was burgled over the weekend, the ark broken, Torah scrolls thrown around the floor and several other Torah scrolls stolen.

The suspect, 23-year-old Hunter McElrath, was discovered by police entirely naked save for a Jewish prayer shawl (tallit) at the beach, Newsday reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

No motive was apparent, but the police do not think it was an antisemitic crime, Newsday reported.



pic.twitter.com/FCNOONtSUe My heart broke at hearing the news that the Long Beach, NY Chabad was vandalized and had Torahs stolen. If you can please donate below to help Rabbi Goodman restore the beautiful shul https://t.co/umDijm8jYc August 22, 2021

The loss of multiple Torah scrolls, however, is especially damaging, as they are extremely valuable.