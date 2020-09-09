The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Portuguese Jewish community donates money to Israeli food rescue org

The donation was given on Wednesday by Dias Ben Zion, President of the Jewish community in Porto, to the food rescue organization's CEO Gidi Kroch.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 20:07
A Leket Israel volunteer delivers food to a housebound woman. (photo credit: COURTESY LEKET ISRAEL)
A Leket Israel volunteer delivers food to a housebound woman.
(photo credit: COURTESY LEKET ISRAEL)
The Jewish community in the city of Porto, the second largest city in Portugal, donated €15,000 (about NIS 60,194) to Israel's largest food rescue organization, in wake the the coronavirus outbreak. 
Unlike other food banks, Leket Israel focuses on rescuing surplus food and delivering it straight to whose who need it. 
The donation is the fruit of an ongoing collaboration between the Jewish and Catholic communities in the Portuguese city.
The donation was funded using the revenue from the movie, The Light of Judah, which was released about three months ago, and showcases the relationship between the two communities during the middle ages.
Ben Zion commented on the decision to donate money to the Israeli food bank: "Our community is committed to the State of Israel, and we are excited that we have been able to fulfill our promise and donate the proceeding from the movie."
The successful production of the movie, which began in 2019, was made possible by deep ongoing collaboration between the two religious communities in the city with the stated goal of combating antisemitism. 
Kroch praised the donation: "It is heartwarming to see Oporto’s Jewish and Catholic communities working together to feed Israel’s poor at this troubled time for us all."


