Portuguese Jewish community donates money to Israeli food rescue org

The Jewish community in the city of Porto, the second largest city in Portugal , donated €15,000 (about NIS 60,194) to Israel's largest food rescue organization, in wake the the coronavirus outbreak.

The donation was given on Wednesday by Dias Ben Zion, President of the Jewish community in Porto, to the food rescue organization's CEO Gidi Kroch.

Unlike other food banks, Leket Israel focuses on rescuing surplus food and delivering it straight to whose who need it.

The donation is the fruit of an ongoing collaboration between the Jewish and Catholic communities in the Portuguese city.

The donation was funded using the revenue from the movie, The Light of Judah, which was released about three months ago, and showcases the relationship between the two communities during the middle ages.

Ben Zion commented on the decision to donate money to the Israeli food bank: "Our community is committed to the State of Israel, and we are excited that we have been able to fulfill our promise and donate the proceeding from the movie."