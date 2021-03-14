The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Project to rebuild Hamburg shul opposed by Jews for hiding Nazi past

The municipality of Hamburg, following objections from the local Jewish community, allegedly demanded the community pay for demolishing the remains of the synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 10:37
The Port of Hamburg, Germany (photo credit: SLADER AT THE GERMAN LANGUAGE WIKIPEDIA)
The Port of Hamburg, Germany
(photo credit: SLADER AT THE GERMAN LANGUAGE WIKIPEDIA)
The Jewish community in the German city of Hamburg has raised concerns regarding the rebuilding of a synagogue destroyed by the Nazis in 1938 during Kristallnacht, claiming it's an attempt to hide Germany's past, as reported by the Jewish News on Friday.
Once the largest in northern Germany, the Hamburg synagogue was dedicated in 1906 and had a capacity of 1,200 people. The synagogue was later destroyed during Kristallnacht, when Nazis throughout Germany initiated a pogrom against German Jews that resulted in the deaths of dozens and the wide scale destruction of synagogues and Jewish-owned stores.
The municipality of Hamburg, following objections from the local Jewish community, allegedly demanded the community pay for demolishing the remains of the synagogue, prior to selling the land back to the municipality.
The synagogue was originally located at Joseph Carlebach Platz, but was once known as Bornplatz in the Grindel neighborhood, the location of the city's Jewish community prior to the Holocaust.
As of 2021, some 2,500 Jews live in Hamburg, where support for the rebuilding project is largely emanating from local and national government, but with strong opposition from local Jews and those with connections to the pre-Holocaust Jewish community of Hamburg.
Among those opposed to the rebuild is Miriam Rurup, a former head of Hamburg’s German Jewish History Institute and current director of the Moses Mendelssohn Center for European Jewish Studies in Potsdam.
Similarly, Moshe Zimmerman, an Israeli professor born to a family of Hamburg Jews, told the Jewish News that “they are rebuilding here something that was in the past and erasing the traces [of Nazis crimes].”


Tags Holocaust synagogue germany kristallnacht
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by