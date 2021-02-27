The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russian billionaire to head Moscow Jewish museum’s board

Alexander Klyachin, the owner of Russia’s largest international chain of hotels, began his stint this month at the helm of what is widely considered to be Russian Jewry’s most visible institution

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 02:12
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) listens to Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar (L) during his visit to the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre in Moscow February 19, 2013 (photo credit: SPUTNIK PHOTO AGENCY / REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) listens to Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar (L) during his visit to the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre in Moscow February 19, 2013
(photo credit: SPUTNIK PHOTO AGENCY / REUTERS)
 A Russian billionaire who has not served in Jewish community leadership roles has been appointed board chairman of Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.
Alexander Klyachin, the owner of Russia’s largest international chain of hotels, began his nonsalaried stint this month at the helm of what is widely considered to be Russian Jewry’s most visible institution, the country’s chief rabbi, Berel Lazar, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last week.
Lazar, the senior emissary of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Russia, said he expected the award-winning museum to benefit significantly from the “business, administrative experience and vision” of the 53-year-old Klyachin, who owns the Azimut hotel chain and is said to be worth $1.6 billion. The museum has 17 board members.
Beyond the practical aspect, Lazar said, “the story here is the pride that exists today to be a part of something Jewish. It wasn’t always so. Some prominent Russian Jews used to be afraid, maybe ashamed, to come out and say ‘I am Jewish.'”
This was the case “when times were hard,” when it came to anti-Semitism under communism, “but also after things improved, for business reasons,” Lazar said.
“People like Klyachin, for whom Jewish identify is important, would give and help maybe more discretely,” the rabbi added. But Klyachin’s decision to take the reins of the $20 million museum, which was built in 2012, “is another demonstration that a leaf has been turned.”


Tags russian jewish billionaires moscow jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by