Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000 to charity of babysitter in Borat

Within the film, Cohen used the unsuspecting Jones' babysitting services to watch over Borat's 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 10:09
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of red carpet event for the screening for the Showtime Series "Who Is America", moderated by Sarah Silverman in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 15, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MONICA ALMEIDA)
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of red carpet event for the screening for the Showtime Series "Who Is America", moderated by Sarah Silverman in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 15, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MONICA ALMEIDA)
British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen donated $100,000 to the babysitter featured in his movie "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Jeanise Jones, according to the New York Post.
Jones is currently raising money for her local community in Oklahoma City, with donations totaling over $240,000 with Cohen's most recent addition.
Within the film, Cohen used the unsuspecting Jones' babysitting services to watch over Borat's 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova.
Jones was under the impression the film was a documentary about child brides, and was paid $3,600 for her role. She reportedly felt "betrayed" after the movie's release.
"We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do," Jones told the Post, claiming that her and her congregation - who were genuinely concerned - prayed for Bakalova and worried about her for over a year, not knowing she was playing a role.
The plot of the movie revolves around Borat's (Cohen) attempts to marry off his 15-year-old daughter to Vice President Mike Pence or, failing that, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York now best known as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
Few of the film's pranks were revealed ahead of the release, which included Cohen gate-crashing a political conference dressed as Trump, a coronavirus quarantine stay with supporters of QAnon conspiracy theories, and visits to an abortion clinic and a debutante ball.
"While all these people around the world are loving how [Jones is] the moral compass of the movie, she’s sitting here serving people in the dark and in the cold," Reverend Derrick Scobey, who organized a GoFundMe page on Jones' behalf told People this week. "This is who we are. This is what we do for our community, and we love our community."
Scobey said the money will go towards helping the town recover from severe winter weather, leaving many without power.


