The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Salesforce and Fiverr team up to empower students with disabilities

The Salesforce-Fiverr program will provide additional support toward equal employment opportunities for the disabled population, which makes up one billion, or at least 15% of the world’s population.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 01:52
The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli company Fiverr has announced a collaboration with Salesforce, a pilot program to train disabled students in Israel to become employed  administrators, the companies said on Tuesday in a press release. 
During the 6-week program, students will learn the ins and outs of Salesforce, a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, from Salesforce personal mentors while at the same time, get trained by Fiverr mentors on how to best use the online platform for freelancers.  
After the training period is concluded, Salesforce will then direct its wide-ranging customer base and recommend them to work with the newly certified administrators through the Fiverr platform, offering the students with professional work experience that they would not otherwise get. 
In 2020, a year of global challenges and high unemployment rates, Salesforce doubled down on its inclusivity efforts, they said in the press release, introducing new programs and policies to make workplaces more supportive with a focus on pandemic essentials like accessible virtual events,  including a partnership with the Blind Institute of Technology (BIT). 
Also last year, Fiverr launched “Fiverr Empower,” they said, a program dedicated to helping people with disabilities build their professional experience and add to their portfolio of work by giving them opportunities to find employment as freelancers through the Fiverr platform. 
The Salesforce-Fiverr program will provide additional support toward equal employment opportunities for the disabled population, which makes up one billion, or at least 15% of the world’s population. Even in the most developed countries, the official unemployment rate for those with disabilities of working age is at least twice that for those who have no disability.


Tags Israel disability Fiverr salesforce
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by