Salesforce and Fiverr team up to empower students with disabilities

During the 6-week program, students will learn the ins and outs of Salesforce, a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, from Salesforce personal mentors while at the same time, get trained by Fiverr mentors on how to best use the online platform for freelancers.

After the training period is concluded, Salesforce will then direct its wide-ranging customer base and recommend them to work with the newly certified administrators through the Fiverr platform, offering the students with professional work experience that they would not otherwise get.

In 2020, a year of global challenges and high unemployment rates, Salesforce doubled down on its inclusivity efforts, they said in the press release, introducing new programs and policies to make workplaces more supportive with a focus on pandemic essentials like accessible virtual events, including a partnership with the Blind Institute of Technology (BIT).

Also last year, Fiverr launched “Fiverr Empower,” they said, a program dedicated to helping people with disabilities build their professional experience and add to their portfolio of work by giving them opportunities to find employment as freelancers through the Fiverr platform.

The Salesforce-Fiverr program will provide additional support toward equal employment opportunities for the disabled population , which makes up one billion, or at least 15% of the world’s population. Even in the most developed countries, the official unemployment rate for those with disabilities of working age is at least twice that for those who have no disability.

