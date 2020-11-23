The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Satmar wedding ‘disrespectful, deceitful, illegal,’ says NY Gov. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York City should do ‘robust investigation’ of incident and ‘bring the full consequence of legal action to bear.’

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 16:28
A Satmar wedding takes place despite COVID restrictions, November 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has strongly condemned a secret wedding held by the Satmar hassidic community two weeks ago where upwards of 7,000 people attended despite the ban on such events under state and city COVID-19 regulations.
Videos emerged over the weekend of the mass wedding showing thousands of hassidim standing shoulder to shoulder on bleachers, singing, jumping and swaying together inside the Satmar Kiryas Yoel synagogue complex in Brooklyn.
The videos, obtained by The Jerusalem Post, show not one individual wearing a mask.
Speaking in a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Cuomo said that he had “heard the report,” about the wedding, and demanded an investigation into the incident.
“If that happened, it was blatant disregard of the law, it’s illegal, it was also disrespectful to the people of New York,” said Cuomo.
He also noted that a planned mass wedding by the Williamsburg branch of the Satmar community, was called off in October when state officials intervened.
The governor implied that if the secret wedding was confirmed it would demonstrate deceit on behalf of the Satmar leadership towards him, since he held personal conversations with Satmar officials in October on the issue of mass gatherings.
 “If it turns out that because we stopped that wedding the reaction was ‘well we’ll have a secret wedding,’ that would be really shocking and totally deceitful of the conversations I had because I have personal conversations with members of the community,” said Cuomo.
“The city should do a robust investigation. If 7,000 people went to a wedding you can figure that out… then we’ll bring the full consequence of legal action to bear,” he added. 


