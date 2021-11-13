The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Schalke fans bring Nazi deportation of local Jews to new light

The project investigates municipal, state and federal archives for the stories of victims who were deported from Gelsenkirchen, the hometown city of Schalke 04.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 01:26
FC Schalke 04 Fans (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
FC Schalke 04 Fans
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
German soccer team Schalke 04’s “Schalke Fan Project” is leading a research initiative to discover more about the deportation of Jews from the Western German city of Gelsenkirchen.
The project, called "Erinnerungsort Wildenbruchplatz" (Wildenbruchplatz place of remembrance), investigates municipal, state and federal archives for the stories of victims who were deported from Gelsenkirchen, the hometown city of Schalke 04.
Atrocities committed by the Nazis in Gelsenkirchen are further clarified by the findings. Local resident Helene Lewek, who took her own life shortly before she was set for deportation, are among the stories brought to public attention.
The group's research further revealed some of the perpetrators' stories, such as that of Gestapo field office director Robert Schlüter, who denied and excused him and his colleagues’ cruelty. Schlüter was ultimately acquitted by courts.
The “Wildenbruchplatz,” a once-bustling city square from which 350 Jews from Gelsenkirchen and 150 from other cities were deported to Latvia in 1942, was at the root of the Fan Project’s research. "It is sometimes difficult to find a way to find an entry point into this subject. But here we have a concrete place that you can focus on," 25-year-old Schalke supporter Jannik Rituper told German news organization DW.
According to the research, victims were jammed into a hall surrounded by barbed wire on a night of below-freezing temperatures as they awaited their forced deportation. Nazis awaiting their arrival in Latvia would later murder the transported victims.
German soldiers are seen marching in Warsaw following the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939. (credit: FLICKR) German soldiers are seen marching in Warsaw following the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939. (credit: FLICKR)
Rituper, along with other Schalke Fan Project participants, has spent at least six hours per week with the project over the past six months. He was able to interview Gelsenkirchen resident and Holocaust survivor Rolf Abrahamson, 96, and played the video recording at the New Synagogue in Gelsenkirchen.
"We always believed that the next day wouldn't come for us," said Abrahamson, who was 16 years of age at the time, as he recalled his deportation from Gelsenkirchen to various concentration camps.
Around 25 Schalke supporters in total are participating in the project. Civil-servant Natalie van den Meulenhof said she hopes that the evil committed by the Nazis will not soon be forgotten. "Through educational work, anti-Semitism can be contained and combatted," she declared.
Schalke 04 and the Schalke Fan Project have an extensive record in combatting discrimination. In 1994, Schalke 04 became the first German-league club to include a pledge to fight against racism and discrimination in its statutes. In 2001, they commissioned a study on the club’s links to the Nazi party during their reign and terminated plans to name a street near the stadium after Fritz Szepan – who won six championships with Schalke 04 and is considered one of the greatest players in the club’s history – after his Nazi party affiliations and takeover of Jewish businesses was discovered. Schalke has a plaque commemorating nine Jewish members and supporters who perished in the Holocaust.
"I'm incredibly happy with the result," Rituper said. "We came up with questions that had never been asked before."


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors germany diaspora jews germans and jews holocaust child survivors diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by