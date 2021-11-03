The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Second generation Holocaust survivors speak about 'Kristallnacht'

The story of the Hale Family, by Kevin Hale.

By KEVIN HALE  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 18:21
In the photo left Franz Lewin, later Frank Lewin 1925 Breslau - 2008 Princeton. Lisebeth Tockuss Lewin 1897 Breslau - 1969 New York; Max Lewin 1892 Guttentag (Dobrodzien) - 1973 New York. Ilse Lewin Irène Hale 1929 Breslau - 2006 Long Island. (photo credit: Courtesy)
In the photo left Franz Lewin, later Frank Lewin 1925 Breslau - 2008 Princeton. Lisebeth Tockuss Lewin 1897 Breslau - 1969 New York; Max Lewin 1892 Guttentag (Dobrodzien) - 1973 New York. Ilse Lewin Irène Hale 1929 Breslau - 2006 Long Island.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
My father's family were Heilbuts and my mother's side, Seligmanns. They had lived in and around Hamburg for hundreds of years. My father's family was well-off until the economic crises, inflation and depression hit Germany. My father was one of a handful of Jewish students in his elementary school.  
In 1933, he, his brother and mother moved to an apartment in Hamburg, near the City Park, for a sense of greater security.  His bar mitzvah in 1935 was in the newly built Reform synagogue. My father remembered the gradual constriction of life and activities, and isolation from his non-Jewish peers throughout his adolescence, being thrown out of school in 1935, having to attend the Talmud Tora Schule, and finally the Juedische Werkschule where he learned cabinet making skills. The latter enabled him to enter Britain as an apprentice in May 1939 when, for all practical purposes, his life began.   
My mother grew up in Breslau, her mother's family originating from Silesia and Posen.  Her family owned a well-respected confectionary business and property, maintained a comfortable middle-class life, belonged to a Reform synagogue and had a sense of normalcy right up to November 1939. Escaping to Cuba in 1939, she and her family settled in Washington Heights, New York in a community of German-Jewish refugees. As opposed to my father's experience, childhood was interrupted suddenly and radically, and with some trauma.
Rabbi Kevin Hale is taking part in International March of the Living’s "Let There Be Light" global initiative in commemoration of "Kristallnacht."
Memories from November Pogroms ("Kristallnacht")
My father saw the destruction in Hamburg on November 9th, 1938. Although my father did not belong to a synagogue nor live in a Jewish neighborhood, the family realized, especially after Kristallnacht, that they needed to focus on packing up and leaving. He knew people who left, including classmates and teachers at the Juedische Werkschule. His parents considered sending him on the Kindertransport. 

(Courtesy)(Courtesy)
My mother's recollection was traumatic. Since her father was out of the country as a salesman, when he returned it appeared that the danger had passed. She did not see the destruction but remembered the next day was made to walk to school in the old city by a different route so as not to walk by her destroyed synagogue. Her school was part of the White Stork synagogue in the old part of Breslau, spared because it was so close to other buildings.
A few nights after my grandfather's return, she recalled "a knock at the door in the middle of the night,” and police/Nazis politely asking, "Herr Lewin would you kindly come to the station?"
It was a deeply traumatic memory, because he was imprisoned in Buchenwald and emerged, half-starved, after two months, when my grandmother provided his ticket to Shanghai.
He was deeply changed and never spoke of it.

(Courtesy)(Courtesy)
"Kristallnacht" pogrom changes the course of my family’s life
"Kristallnacht" changed the course of their lives. Both grandmothers sprang into action, reaching out to family and friends who provided affidavits that enabled them to leave Germany.  My father in particular remembered and retold his experience until his last days. What's more, the trauma settled in the family in different ways. My father's cousin, whose family made it to New York in 1938, could not accept the loss of familiarity and committed suicide soon after arrival.  I think the trauma of my mother seeing her father taken away and subsequently returning as a shell of himself, and then the abrupt yanking from everything familiar to her, left her fearful and bitter, but also resilient.
Lessons not learned
(Courtesy)(Courtesy)
My father was not sure that the world learned much. He felt Jews had learned the lesson and would not be victimized again, and he felt Germany had made amends, but in general felt it could happen again, if not to Jews than to others.
My father's message for the younger generation was that those of younger generations are not to blame for the crimes of their parents: "Be vigilant, but also be kind to one another."


Tags kristallnacht March of the Living antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by