Secret Satmar wedding goes off without a hitch, thousands attend amid COVID-19

According to video obtained, there were thousands of men seated within the bleachers of the 7,000 person capacity synagogue, singing and dancing into the night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 14:53
SATMAR HASSIDIM celebrate Lag Ba’omer in Kiryas Joel, New York, in 2012 (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
SATMAR HASSIDIM celebrate Lag Ba’omer in Kiryas Joel, New York, in 2012
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
The wedding of Yoel Teitelbaum, grandson of Satmar Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelman, went on as if there was no coronavirus pandemic within the past couple of weeks – under the shroud of secrecy.
The November 8 wedding hosted thousands of guests packed inside the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg, New York, all of which were not wearing masks or social distancing themselves, according to the New York Post.
The wedding was organized secretly to hide the wedding from "the ravenous press and government officials," according to the Yiddish newspaper Der Blatt, which is managed by the Satmar hassidic sect.
"“Due to the ongoing situation with government restrictions, preparations were made secretly and discreetly, so as not to draw attention from strangers,” the paper said a week after the wedding, according to the New York Post. “In recent weeks, organizers worked tirelessly to arrange everything in the best way possible.
"All notices about upcoming celebrations were passed along through word of mouth, with no notices in writing, no posters on the synagogue walls, no invitations sent through the mail, nor even a report in any publication, including this very newspaper.”
According to video obtained, there were thousands of men seated within the bleachers of the 7,000 person capacity synagogue, singing and dancing into the night.
Recently, the wedding for another the grandchild of the Satmar Rebbe was cancelled in October after an estimated 10,000 people were expected to attend.
Reports of the large wedding were met with fury. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo even issued a special order blocking the event at which 10,000 guests were expected, which was later curtailed to include family only.
All of which led to the organizers planning the November 8 event under the shroud of secrecy, so as to avoid another cancellation - regardless of the public health implications. An FDNY spokesperson said that the gathering clearly violated COVID-19 indoor occupancy restrictions, however, it was not made clear what punishment, if any, will be handed down to the Satmar sect.
“The days leading up to the wedding were filled with tension, not knowing what the next day, or the next moment, will bring; which disgruntled outcast might seize this opportunity to exploit even what hasn’t been written or publicized, to create an unnecessary uproar, and to disrupt the simcha, God forbid,” Der Blatt wrote, according to the New York Post.
“The ability of Hasidic leaders to compel their followers to so brazenly violate the rules and norms extends well beyond the pandemic, and is enabled by government officials turning a blind eye for political reasons,” said executive director of YAFFED Naftuli Moster. YAFFED advocates for broader secular education within Yeshiva schools.
“We can have our misgivings about total shutdowns, and other extreme measures, but there’s zero excuse to completely ignore anything that might help reduce the virus a bit,” a hassidic religious leader told the New York Post. “We don’t wear masks anywhere, we don’t soap our hands, we have huge packed gatherings, we shake hands – there’s zero indication that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and that people in this country and in our community are still getting the virus and dying. And it’s not just the lay people doing all this; it’s the rabbis themselves not caring one bit.”
Der Blatt concluded: "Now that the wedding has passed, thank God, after being held with great splendor and fanfare, the sentiment expressed by all is: how privileged we are, how good our portion, how fortunate our lot, to have merited the experience of such a glorious night.”


Tags weddings new york satmar Coronavirus COVID-19
