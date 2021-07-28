Son of Israeli immigrants, hockey player Shai Buium To Be drafted to NHL

The son of Israeli immigrants, Shai’s mother, Miri played basketball professionally in Israel.

His parents married in Israel after serving in the army and then moved to Los Angeles. Buium’s father Iulian wound up in the HVAC business.

Having Israeli parents and being raised in San Diego, to say Buium came from a non- hockey family would be a massive understatement.

As the San Diego Tribute reported, San Diego rarely produces top NHL talent, making his Israeli heritage, coupled with his San Diego upbringing, even more of a rarity for an NHL pick.

At 6”3 and 210 pounds, Buium has a demanding physical presence. He played Triple-A hockey in LA, then attended the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep in Minnesota.

Buium recorded an astounding 26 points in 50 games with the Sioux City Musketeers.

An Israeli player in the NHL has yet to occur, making Buium’s Israeli heritage incredibly significant.

18-year-old hockey star Shai Buium has recently been drafted to the Detroit Red Wings.