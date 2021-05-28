Southern Jewish museum opens in New Orleans

The exhibits, featuring over 4,000 artifacts, explore how Jews in the South influenced and were influenced by their communities in 13 states over 300 years of history.

Visitors can enjoy multimedia and interactive exhibits to trace how Jews contributed to the cultural, political and economic landscape of the South alongside their non-Jewish neighbors.

“The cumulative histories of Jews who settled in the south is a remarkable testament to the possibilities of America,” said Jay Tanenbaum, MSJE chair. “In telling these stories, we hope to show how people of different religions and cultures can come together to build better communities and how we can unite for a better future.”

Visitors are greeted by a super-wide format introductory film which explains the history of Jews in the American South starting in the early 1700's.

As food is a central part of the Southern Jewish experience, exhibits at the museum touch upon Jewish adaptations of southern and soul food, with recipes, photos and advertisements.

The museum also features civil rights exhibits, "Civil Rights and Activism," with the stories of Southern Jews who were activists in the civil rights movement.

The MSJE will also feature a special exhibition gallery with rotating, interdisciplinary shows.

The museum is open every week Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for children and $13 for groups of eight or more. Children under six have free admission.