Spielberg casts Seth Rogen to play his ‘favorite uncle’ in semi-biopic

The film, announced recently and based on the Jewish director’s childhood years in Arizona, will now star Seth Rogen as “a character inspired by Spielberg’s favorite uncle,” The Hollywood Reporter noted this week.

Spielberg co-wrote the film with Tony Kushner, the Jewish playwright known for “Angels in America” who has also worked with Spielberg on projects such as “Munich” and “Lincoln.” Michelle Williams will star as the young Steven’s mother.

Producers are targeting a 2022 release.

Meanwhile, Spielberg announced Thursday that he will donate his $1 million in Genesis Prize winnings to Jewish and non-Jewish organizations working on racial justice issues.

