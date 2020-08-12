The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
StandWithUs launches Rabbis United communal network initiative

The idea behind the initiative is to assist rabbis and their communities in combating antisemitism and instances of anti-Israel activity by connecting them to StandWithUs’ services.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 12, 2020 19:05
RABBI MOSHE SILVER blows a Yemenite shofar at the Jerusalem Promenade (photo credit: REZA GREEN)
The pro-Israel advocacy group StandWithUs has launched a new initiative called “Rabbis United” designed to connect rabbis from around the world with the educational and legal resources the organization has at its disposal.
In addition, the Rabbis United project aims to help communal leaders reach out to their congregants, especially youth, to strengthen their connection to the Jewish state.
The organization says that rabbis from across the denominational spectrum have signed on to the project and that some 200 rabbis have expressed interest in it.
StandWithUs has 170 lawyers who provide their services for free for assisting with antisemitic incidents, and the organization also offers cash rewards for the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of antisemitic attacks and vandalism.
According to co-founder and StandWithUs CEO Roz Rothstein, the organization has dealt with over 1,000 such cases in the five years since its legal division opened.
“This is an opportunity not only to connect people to the resources we can offer them at StandWithUs about Israel and about fighting antisemitism, but this is an opportunity to connect them to one another so they can inspire one another through sharing sermons, for example, or great programs and projects,” said Rothstein.
Rabbi Yonah Bookstein of Pico Shul in Los Angeles said the Rabbis United initiative would “bring together Jewish community leaders to share ideas about how to approach sensitive subjects that are, unfortunately, dividing communities,” adding that “Greater unity is vital for Israel, for confronting rising antisemitism, helping those impacted by the pandemic, and building bridges with allies.”


