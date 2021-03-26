Syracuse University adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

The move to pass the bill came after a similar resolution was presented in February, but which was tabled following concerns about the language of some of the clauses, in particular one that condemned the BDS movement and questioned Palestinian rights.

Among the clauses included in the newly passed bill include commitments to take "actionable steps" to inform students and community leaders about antisemitism, anti-bias programming offered by Hillel, and calls for the university administration to adopt the IHRA definition as well.

“It’s an inherently Jewish value to be there for your neighbors and to repair the world,” said Rebecca Sereboff following the passing of the resolution.

“The language choice there is intentional to ensure that legitimate activism, debate and academic inquiry is never disrupted or targeted or discriminated against. For the folks who sponsored the resolution and I, it is of utmost importance that while we protect our own communities, we don’t target or discriminate against others because how are we supposed to protect our own community if we aren’t working to protect others?” Sereboff concluded.

