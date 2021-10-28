The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ted Cruz defends using Nazi salute to protest COVID-19 measures

Senator Ted Cruz defended a parent who did a Nazi salute during a school board meeting.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 22:43
Sen. Ted Cruz asks Attorney General Merrick Garland a question at a Senate hearing in Washington, DC. Oct. 27, 2021. (photo credit: Tom Brenner/Pool/Getty Images)
Sen. Ted Cruz asks Attorney General Merrick Garland a question at a Senate hearing in Washington, DC. Oct. 27, 2021.
(photo credit: Tom Brenner/Pool/Getty Images)
(JTA) — Sen. Ted Cruz said in a Senate hearing with the US attorney general that protesters and civilians angry with local public policies have the right to make Nazi salutes in protest.
“My God! A parent did a Nazi salute at a school board because he thought the policies were oppressive,” Cruz shouted at Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was fielding a range of questions from senators Wednesday.
Republican senators focused on a recent memo stating that the Justice Department would investigate “harassment, intimidation and threats of violence” aimed at school boards.
Cruz’s comments were meant to show that the department’s involvement in monitoring school board meetings is not warranted. “Is doing a Nazi salute at an elected official, is that protected by the First Amendment?” Cruz asked Garland, who is Jewish.
“Yes, it is,” Garland responded.
Multiple incidents of Nazi salutes at school board meetings have taken place in recent months, as school boards have emerged as a battleground over COVID-19 prevention measures and as Holocaust analogies have taken hold among critics of such measures in the United States and abroad.
A salute at a school board meeting in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, made national news when it took place in August. Cruz was referencing a different August incident, when police removed a man from a school board meeting in Birmingham, Michigan, for using a Nazi salute and shouting “Heil Hitler” to protest a student mask mandate.
That incident was listed among others in a letter from the National School Board Association, that identified such incidents as “domestic terrorism.” The association later apologized for using the term, which some Republican lawmakers have cited as evidence that the justice department’s scrutiny of violence at school board meetings is just an effort to silence parent criticism of COVID-19 rules. (Garland’s memo did not use the term or list any specific incidents.)
A number of liberals and Democrats in Congress criticized Cruz, arguing that he was defending Nazis and pointing out that the exchange occurred on the third anniversary of the Tree of Life massacre, the most lethal attack on Jews in US history. 
“Ted Cruz just casually defending Nazis in a congressional hearing,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has been plagued by separate accusations of antisemitism.
Cruz replied, “I was defending the right of citizens to denounce authoritarian policies. In other words, to OPPOSE Nazis (or petty tyrants), not to support them.”
In a separate tweet aimed at a liberal journalist, Cruz said, “The parent was doing the Nazi salute because he was calling the authoritarian school board Nazis — evil, bad & abusive.”
A number of Jewish organizational leaders and scholars of the Holocaust have objected to Nazi metaphors to describe current political tensions, saying it diminishes the Holocaust.
“Nazi salutes may be protected by freedom of speech, but that doesn’t mean they’re not offensive symbols of hate,” the American Jewish Committee said in a tweet in response to Cruz. “To defend them at any time, much less on the anniversary of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, is deeply insensitive and inappropriate.”
Several Republican officials, including US Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, have compared authorities who push for COVID-19 vaccination to Nazis in recent months.


Tags nazi ted cruz senate Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Balfour Declaration, Palestinian weaponization of post-colonial guilt - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by