The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The ICC vs. Israel: The fallout of a war crimes investigation

Watch Shurat HaDin’s live webinar Sunday at 12:00 PM EDT

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 15:14
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Critical questions and concerns have emerged as the International Criminal Court at The Hague nears its final decision whether to launch a criminal investigation into Israel for alleged war crimes violations. Join Shurat HaDin and a panel of legal experts this upcoming Sunday, October 18th, at 12 PM EDT for a fascinating webinar on the potential threat of an ICC war crimes investigation into Israel.
The court’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has opened investigations targeting Israel and the United States, even though both countries are not ICC members and boast their own independent judicial systems. 
  • Why is the ICC so preoccupied with Israel?
  • Does the court pose a real threat to the Jewish state and its leadership? 
  • What are the implications of a criminal investigation into Israel for other democracies? 
  • How should Israel and the U.S. respond to the prospect of foreign nations arresting their citizens and extraditing them to the ICC for trial? 
  • Is there a real danger of IDF officers and troops being detained and charged with war crimes while traveling abroad?
Shurat HaDin’s live webinar will feature the following distinguished participants:
• Joseph Lieberman, former U.S. Senator from Connecticut
• Luis Moreno Ocampo, former Chief Prosecutor of the ICC
• Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to Australia and Former Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN 
• Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, Attorney-at-law & President of Shurat HaDin 
President of Shurat HaDin, Adv. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said: “Almost as soon as the ICC opened its doors in 2003, the enemies of Israel and the United States used the court as a tool for political confrontation and settling disputes through prosecution while harassing political and military leaders. The court’s chief prosecutor has opened investigations aimed at Israel and the United States, although the two countries are not members of the ICC and boast their own independent and competent judicial systems. I invite you to participate in a fascinating discussion on an issue that will very soon be crucial for the State of Israel.”
Join Shurat HaDin for this live, English-language roundtable on the Facebook page of Shurat HaDin, this Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, 19:00 Israel time.
Click on this link for registration and additional information. 

 


Tags war crimes shurat hadin ICC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by