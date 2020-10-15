The ICC vs. Israel: The fallout of a war crimes investigation

Critical questions and concerns have emerged as the International Criminal Court at The Hague nears its final decision whether to launch a criminal investigation into Israel for alleged war crimes violations. Join Shurat HaDin and a panel of legal experts this upcoming Sunday, October 18th, at 12 PM EDT for a fascinating webinar on the potential threat of an ICC war crimes investigation into Israel.

The court’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has opened investigations targeting Israel and the United States, even though both countries are not ICC members and boast their own independent judicial systems.

Why is the ICC so preoccupied with Israel?

Does the court pose a real threat to the Jewish state and its leadership?

What are the implications of a criminal investigation into Israel for other democracies?

How should Israel and the U.S. respond to the prospect of foreign nations arresting their citizens and extraditing them to the ICC for trial?

Is there a real danger of IDF officers and troops being detained and charged with war crimes while traveling abroad?

• Joseph Lieberman, former U.S. Senator from Connecticut

• Luis Moreno Ocampo, former Chief Prosecutor of the ICC

• Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to Australia and Former Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN

President of Shurat HaDin, Adv. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said: “Almost as soon as the ICC opened its doors in 2003, the enemies of Israel and the United States used the court as a tool for political confrontation and settling disputes through prosecution while harassing political and military leaders. The court’s chief prosecutor has opened investigations aimed at Israel and the United States, although the two countries are not members of the ICC and boast their own independent and competent judicial systems. I invite you to participate in a fascinating discussion on an issue that will very soon be crucial for the State of Israel.”

Join Shurat HaDin for this live, English-language roundtable on the Facebook page of Shurat HaDin, this Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, 19:00 Israel time.