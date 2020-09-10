The IHRA Definition of anti-Semitism: Eleven Examples, Eleven Stories

Sadly, the world is experiencing a worrying resurgence of anti-Semitism. The new wave of hatred targeting Jews comes from all sides of the ideological spectrum. Furthermore, this trend is gathering pace amid the chaos of the coronavirus crisis. Leaders and communities across the world are grappling with how best to tackle the new face of the ‘oldest hatred.’

The starting point in this struggle though, is how to define anti-Semitism itself. A pre-requisite for defeating anti-Semitism must be knowing what exactly it is. In this respect, the definition agreed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), an inter-governmental organization including 34 member countries, is the gold standard. This internationally agreed classification is not only a clear, succinct statement. It also includes eleven contemporary examples of anti-Semitism, to illustrate how hatred of Jews too often plays out in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere.

Thankfully, there are plenty of governments, municipalities, councils and other civic institutions which have formally adopted the IHRA definition, using it as an effective tool with which to measure and counter anti-Semitism. Sadly though, too many government, media, social media, and civic leaders have yet to follow suit. They are as yet unfamiliar with this powerful tool to assess hatred towards Jews and maintain accountability. Fewer still understand the very real impact that the IHRA definition can have.

In order to raise awareness and advance understanding, the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) is hosting a special, live studio event on Wednesday 16 September at 1pm EDT/ 8pm Israel. The event will feature the eleven unique examples of modern anti-Semitism specified by the IHRA definition alongside eleven corresponding real stories shared by victims of anti-Semitism, bringing the IHRA definition to life.

In order to help do this, CAM is bringing together five of the world’s foremost authorities on the IHRA definition. Distinguished international speakers at the event will include Ambassador Michaela Küchler (Chair of IHRA), Elan S. Carr, (US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism), Dr. Felix Klein, (Federal Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight Against Anti-Semitism), Lord Eric Pickles, (United Kingdom Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues) and Ahmed Shaheed, (UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief).

At the same time, the event will also feature individuals who have first-hand experience of the pain caused by contemporary anti-Semitism. Israeli writer, international speaker, social media activist and advocate, Hen Mazzig will talk about how he faced loud cries on campus to destroy Israel, denying the Jewish People’s right to self-determination.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Meanwhile, Susan Libby will give a glimpse into the past. She will relay her experience in the 1980s in Chicago, where she was subject to accusations that Jewish doctors were infecting black babies with AIDS. Laurel Grauer will also be among the speakers, outlining how she was ejected from the ‘Dyke March’ in Chicago, for displaying a Rainbow/ Israeli flag.

The event will showcase how the stories of Hen, Susan, Laurel and others could have ended very differently, had the IHRA definition been utilized. As such, Wednesday’s event will be a unique call to action. Those joining the event will learn how to be a part of the solution and help scale the impact of the IHRA definition.