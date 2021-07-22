The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trudeau announces $6.4m. in new funds for Jewish community security

‘Antisemitism isn’t a problem for the Jewish community to solve alone, it’s up to everyone to take on this challenge’ says Canadian prime minister

By JEREMY SHARON, JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 22, 2021 12:53
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends a memorial service at the University of Alberta for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 12, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT)
(photo credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his government will be investing some $6.4million in various projects to strengthen security for the Canadian Jewish community and its institutions.
Trudeau announced the new funding at the National Summit on Antisemitism organized by Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger and Canada’s Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism Irwin Cotler, who has previously served as Canadian minister of justice.
Turdeau said that the funds would be used across 149 projects within the framework of the Security Infrastructure Program for at risk communities to”enhance the security of synagogues, Jewish schools, and community institutions across the country,” and said it constituted the largest investment in a given year in the history of the program.
The new investment and the summit itself comes against a background of a severe rise in antisemitic incidents in Canada in recent months, during and in the aftermath of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May. 
According to B’nai Brith Canada, in May alone, there were more than 250 antisemitic incidents in the country, including 61 incidents of violent assault, the highest figure on record for such physical violence in a single month since reporting began back in 1982.
Just last week, a man with a swastika on his chest twice assaulted members of Toronto’s Jewish community. He was subsequently caught and charged with hate motivated assault. 
“The rise in hate motivated crimes against the Jewish community in the past few months is not only alarming but completely unacceptable,” said Trudeau addressing the national summit, held by video conference. 
“As Jewish Canadians, too many of you have told me you are feeling isolated and vulnerable. You’ve shared that this spike in violence and this harassment has left people in fear to publicly and proudly live Jewish lives,” said the prime minister. 
“Every Canadian deserves to be and feel safe, and I want to reassure you that our government will always stand with you against this hate… No Canadian should ever fear to practice their religion.”
Trudeau noted that his government has adopted the working definition of antisemitism drafted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, appointed Cotler as special envoy to help combat antisemitism; and earlier this year listed “additional far-right groups as terrorist entities”; to help police combat their activities. 
“Antisemitism isn’t a problem for the Jewish community to solve alone, it’s up to everyone to take on this challenge,” he said.
Speaking during the summit, Cotler said that the increase in antisemitism globally and in Canada was “underpinned by the mainstreaming, normalization, and legitimization of antisemitism in political culture.”
This phenomenon is butressed by “the absence of outrage, and underscored by indifference and inaction” towards anti-Jewish hatred. 
And, Cotler asserted, the struggle against antisemitism had been marginalized as part of the struggle against systemic racism, and even excluded from anti-racism training. 
The envoy also pointed to what he described as a worrying trend contributing to antisemitism in which “Jews are increasingly characterized as part of the oppressor in the intersectionality discourse, and where the demonization of Israel has reverberated back to the demonisation of Jews.”
Cotler said that part of efforts to combat the rise in antisemitism must include mandating Holocaust education and teaching on antisemitism in elementary schools, as well as high schools, and dealing with antisemitism and Holocaust distortion “as part of larger struggle for the promotion of the protection of democracy, equality, human rights and human dignity in our time.” 
Prior to the July 21st event, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul who is Jewish objected to the failure to invite her to the summit.
Paul tweeted that “I am the only Jewish Leader of a federal party and a constant target of antisemitism. The government knows I should be there.”
In addition to the Israel and Hamas conflict stoking antisemitism, antisemitic COVID conspiracy theories have also proliferated during the pandemic.
JTA reported in April of 2021, that half of the violent antisemitic incidents in Canada were COVID-related. 
Based on StatsCan statistics from 2019, the Canadian Jewish community, which comprises 1% of Canada’s population, has been the subject of 17% of all Canadian hate crimes.
Cotler concluded the event by revealing a 5-part action plan designed to battle this antisemitism. 
The first step involved engaging with Jewish communities on the Government's next anti-racism action plan. 
He then suggested the need for exploring potential adjustments to the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP), Anti-Racism Action Program (ARAP), Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program (CSMARI). 
He added the need for building on lessons learned to improve digital literacy and tackling misinformation. 
As well, he suggested a renewed focus on dedicated resources to support the work within the government to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate. 
Finally, he demanded to take a whole of government approach by working with departments across the government to take further action on these priorities.
Cotler robustly spoke that “This national summit is not a one-time conversation, but an ongoing commitment to the combatting of the scourge of antisemitism which affects us all."


