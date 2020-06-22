The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two Chiefs, One Mission: Confronting apartheid of the heart - watch

With racial tensions on the rise across the globe, a conversation between Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng and the Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 20:27
Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein and Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng
Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein and Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng
(photo credit: COURTESY / REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)
 With racial tensions on the rise across the globe, The Jerusalem Post will host a conversation between Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng and the Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein.
Titled “Two Chiefs, One Mission: Confronting apartheid of the heart”, the conversation will air live on The Jerusalem Post website on Tuesday June 23 at 8:30 PM Israel Time (1:30 PM EDT). The conversation will be moderated by Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz.
Mogoeng and Goldstein will discuss interracial relations in South Africa and globally, as the world – and particularly the United States – remains embroiled in racial tension sparked by the recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.           
Mogoeng was born in a small village called Goo-Mokgatlha. In 1997, he was appointed a judge of the North West High Court and in April 2000 a Judge of the Labour Appeal Court. He was appointed to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of South Africa in 2009 and subsequently elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa on 8 September 2011. 
Goldstein is a recognized global Jewish leader and has launched a number of innovative social projects with global reach and impact. A qualified Jewish law judge, Goldstein has published several books and is an executive member of South Africa’s National Religious Leaders Council, through which he is involved with strengthening inter-faith relations in the country between Jews, Christian, Muslims, Hindus and other faiths, as well as engaging with the government on national policy matters.
Last week, Goldstein penned an op-ed for The Jerusalem Post about the need for a deep change to overcome racism across the globe. “It took decades of struggle to dismantle apartheid,” he wrote. “Freedom fighters, international pressure, a Mandela-led government and a brave new constitution stripped apartheid from the statute books. But that was only the beginning. Each and every day, we must work to build a society in which we dismantle the apartheid of the heart.”


