Two Jewish men were targeted by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday, according to local news sources. The two men suffered minor injuries; Shomrim and the New York Police Department are searching for the vehicle.
Hatzolah was on scene at 2:40am at Lee Ave & Taylor St after a Black Chevy Camaro hit 2 pedestrians standing on the sidewalk and fled the scene, pedestrians suffered Minor injuries, @WspuShomrim and @NYPD90Pct are searching for the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pkKmCJkDBU— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 30, 2020
Video from the scene shows the black Chevrolet Camaro careening toward the two haredi men and then speeding away from the scene.
"This attempted murder in Williamsburg is a warning sign to authorities around the world. The next murder motivated by antisemitism is around the corner," said Yaakov Hagoel, vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization. "I call on governments around the world to increase the protection of Jewish institutions and the punishment for hate crimes."