The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ukraine-Belarus border littered with trash as stuck Breslov Hassidim leave

"We asked the Belarusians not to let the pilgrims enter the Belarusian territory, they didn't listen, and not they will have to clean up."

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 14:47
Jewish pilgrims, who plan to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, gather in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine September 15, 2020 (photo credit: BRESLEV LIVE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Jewish pilgrims, who plan to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, gather in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine September 15, 2020
(photo credit: BRESLEV LIVE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
 Many of the Breslov Hassidim that were stuck on the border of Belarus, sleeping in tents or on the ground, have started to return without reaching their final destination without cleaning up after themselves first.
Pictures and videos posted by a Ukranian official and Ynet show pictures of the Hassidim lying in poor conditions on the street, while the road leading to the border is littered with garbage.
Thousands of Breslov Hassidim set off towards Uman, Ukraine this year in annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to the tomb of Nachman of Breslov, the founder of Breslov Hassidism. Although much fewer left this year for the pilgrimage, an event that usuallyattracts up to 50,000 visitors annually, at least a few thousand still made their way to Uman. Some reports put the number of pilgrims that did manage to enter Uman, at 1,500. 
However, the majority didn't make it, as Ukraine shut down its borders in an effort to prevent the mass pilgrimage out of fears that it would contribute to the spread of the coronavirus among both locals and pilgrims, and at least 1,000 Hassidim were stuck on the border of Ukraine and Belarus. 
After days of sleeping in poor conditions, the Hassidim began to return to where they came, yet not without cleaning up after themselves first. 
Anton Gerashchenko, the deputy minister of the Ukranian Ministry of Internal affairs, posted pictures of the border scene on his Facebook account.
Accompanying the photos, he wrote the message: "Thank you to the border guard for your work at the border, you did your job well despite the psychological pressure that you had to endure. Now the Hassidim went to celebrate their new year in the two towns Gomel and Pinsk in Belarus. We warned the Belarusians that due to the virus, pilgrims could not reach Ukraine under any circumstance. We asked the Belarusians not to let the pilgrims enter the Belarusian territory, they didn't listen, and now they will have to clean up."
Паломники-хасиды полностью освободили территорию пограничного пункта «Яриловичи» и направились отмечать Новый Год в...
Posted by Антон Геращенко on Friday, 18 September 2020
Gerashchenko's pictures show the border covered in garbage, in addition to border officers standing in a line along the border. 
According to Ynet, which also posted photos as well as videos of the border, Ukrainian border officers had prevented the Breslov Hassidim from entering Ukraine via Poland, Hungary, and Romania. 
Ynet's videos show only a few Hassidim remaining in the area, some lying in the ground, while the roads are littered with garbage. 
During the time that the Hassidim were stuck on the border, relations between Belarus and Ukraine intensified. On Wednesday Kiev accused the Belarussian authorities of sending misleading messages to the Breslov followers, implying that they could cross. Belarus responded by accusing Ukraine of "inhumane treatment" towards the followers, and offered to provide busses that would transport the followers to and from the grave, Ynet reported. 
In addition to being stuck on the border, hundreds of pilgrims had been sleeping poor conditions in a number of Belarusian cities for several weeks, The Jerusalem Post learned. Some were sleeping in parks an in streets. 
Ukraine closed its borders under pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu and Interior Minister Arye Deri for pressuring Ukraine. Gamzu, wrote to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky about his concerns, and Zelensky admitted that Netanyahu had also spoked with him. 
Haredi leaders and the broader community have said the comments from the Israeli officials were “antisemitic.”

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags rosh hashanah ukraine uman hassidim trash belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by